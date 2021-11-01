Nearly 13 percent cast early ballots in Culpeper, close races expected Tuesday

On the eve of the Nov. 2 General Election, Culpeper County General Registrar and Director of Elections James Clements asked for patience through the end of this week in finalizing election results.

“We expect to have a number of close races tomorrow. We ask for patience through the end of the week as we commit ourselves to ensuring that every legally cast ballot is counted,” Clements said in an email to the Star-Exponent on Monday.

“Please consider that one or more of those ballots may belong to someone you know and that we’re looking out for everyone.”

As of Monday, 4,595 early ballots had been cast since early voting began six weeks ago. That’s, nearly 13 percent of registered voters in Culpeper. In the past two weeks, early voting activity has been especially high.

Of the county’s 35,531 registered voters, 331 are listed by the state elections dept. as military, 81 overseas and 43 Federal.

Ten unique ballots, based on voter precinct, will be used in Culpeper County for Tuesday’s election due to various local races for school board, town council and board of supervisors and two state house races.

All Virginia voters can cast ballots for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.