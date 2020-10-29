Nearly 40 percent of Culpeper voters have already cast ballots in presidential race

More than one-third of active voters in Culpeper County have already cast ballots in the presidential election. The same is true state and nationwide as people get out the advance vote in an election year like no other.
Saturday is the last day to vote early in person at the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office, located at 151 N. Main St. The office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween for that purpose.
Linda Javins voted early in Culpeper County on Thursday in spite of the pouring rain.
“I want to beat the crowds,” she said, adding, “It was easy.”
Javins came with her husband, Bud, who had the day off from work and wanted to make sure he too voted in the presidential election. He said the process was simple and felt secure: “Nowadays, you don’t know what to expect!”
By close of business Wednesday, 36 percent of Culpeper County’s 34,320 active voters had already cast ballots since early voting began on Sept. 18, according to Registrar James Clements. Of those, 8,147 people voted early in person at the registrar’s office and 4,255 were returned by mail.
In the first hour the office was open on Thursday, another 50 people voted in person as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought downpours, he said.
As of Thursday, four of Culpeper County’s 15 polling places had already exceeded 40 percent turnout, Clement said. They are the town of Culpeper’s East and West Fairfax polling sites—the county’s largest precincts—along with Brown’s Store in the Salem District and Pearl Sample in the Cedar Mountain District.
Election officer Jeffrey Mitchell barely had a chance to check his phone on Tuesday, so brisk was the pace of in-person early voting.
“Golly … 280 voters since 8:30. One vote per minute roughly,” he said in a quick text.
Mitchell was back at it again on Thursday, dressed in full rain gear, as he assisted those seeking to exercise their civic duty.
Early votes entered in the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office are counted by machine as they are cast, Clements said: “It keeps a running tally.” The total number of early votes will be added to precinct vote totals on Election Night, he said.
The local registrar said his office’s biggest concern about early voting has to do with voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail, but then decided to vote in person—“even though the safest way to vote in 2020 is still by mail,” Clements added.
He said it is very important that citizens who requested an absentee ballot by mail bring it with them when voting early in person.
“We need to know that ballot has been turned in to issue you a new ballot on the spot,” Clements said. “It’s still possible to vote if you’ve lost it or thrown it away.”
However, that scenario will require the extra steps needed to cast a provisional ballot and for the Electoral Board to meet after Election Day to confirm a ballot was not received back by mail.
Asked about Election Day security, Clements said town police and the sheriff’s office would not be providing that—any more than they are already providing security for the roads or retail establishments or citizens that day.
“Election Officers are legally Officers of the Court,” Clements said. “They are authorized to handle most situations that arise at a polling place during an Election. They are also trained to contact 911 if they perceive an immediate threat.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday that more than one in three registered voters in the state have already voted either in person or by mail. He added in a press briefing that more than half as many people have already voted this year than in the entire 2016 presidential election.
As of Wednesday, more than 2.3 million Virginians had already cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election. That includes more than 1.3-million voting early, in-person and more than 800,000 mail-in ballots that have been returned, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Nationwide, more than a third of registered voters, more than 75 million Americans, had cast ballots early as of Wednesday, according to CNN.
Some people are voting early to be proactive during a pandemic while some want to avoid crowded polling places. For others, the swell is about civic pride.
Culpeper County resident and mom Mae Dominguez-Morey did not vote early, but she will be proudly voting at the polls on Election Day.
“We always take the kids so they see how the process is done and they can ask us questions about the people running,” said the Trump supporter. “We always give them info on ALL the candidates.”
