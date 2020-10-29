Nearly 40 percent of Culpeper voters have already cast ballots in presidential race

More than one-third of active voters in Culpeper County have already cast ballots in the presidential election. The same is true state and nationwide as people get out the advance vote in an election year like no other.

Saturday is the last day to vote early in person at the Culpeper County Registrar’s Office, located at 151 N. Main St. The office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween for that purpose.

Linda Javins voted early in Culpeper County on Thursday in spite of the pouring rain.

“I want to beat the crowds,” she said, adding, “It was easy.”

Javins came with her husband, Bud, who had the day off from work and wanted to make sure he too voted in the presidential election. He said the process was simple and felt secure: “Nowadays, you don’t know what to expect!”

By close of business Wednesday, 36 percent of Culpeper County’s 34,320 active voters had already cast ballots since early voting began on Sept. 18, according to Registrar James Clements. Of those, 8,147 people voted early in person at the registrar’s office and 4,255 were returned by mail.

In the first hour the office was open on Thursday, another 50 people voted in person as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta brought downpours, he said.