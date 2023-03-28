It’s a simple concept that carries the potential for great impact on local youth, especially those who just might need a friend.

A.G. Richardson Elementary School in Culpeper recently unveiled the first of a pair of “Buddy Benches” on their playground.

This project started last year when the Student Council Association hosted a talent show to raise money for the benches and other playground equipment.

“If you don’t know what a buddy bench is—it is a bench that you can sit on if you are shy, lonely or a new student,” said immediate past SCA president Tenley Rendell, now a sixth-grade student at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. “If someone sees you sitting there, they can ask you if you want to play.”

A.G. Richardson SCA joined last year’s officers for a ribbon cutting ceremony March 16, to launch the socially-minded project that could help create an endless amount of positive connections.

Assistant Principal Erica Hoy led the ceremony with former SCA Sponsor Nick Anderson, who came back from Eastern View High School for the exciting event, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

Hoy and Anderson spoke, commending students for making a plan that would make a difference for the kids at the school, and then following through and making it happen.

SCA President Natalie Deal and Rendell cut the ribbon together. The second bench will match, featuring black lettering on the back, and is slated to be on site soon to complete the pair.

Former A.G. Richardson parent Roque Castro, a local artist and craftsman, built the benches as a gift for the school. He made the handprints templates last year with the SCA and added more at a STEM night last month at a bench building station. He traced students’ hands from the event to use as templates on a laser cutter to decorate the bench.

SCA students met with Castro to determine their vision for the project. They wanted something unique—not your average park bench. It had to be sturdy and rugged enough to withstand the elements, painted in the school colors of red and black and with the hand imprints of SCA members, Hoover said.

Castro used the project as an opportunity to learn new skills and enrolled in a 24-week SOLIDWORKS CAD Software class at New Pathways Tech machinist school on the Carver Center campus in Culpeper County, Hoover said. He learned how to design the bench in steel and sheet metal, and draft detailed measurements for the manufacturing process. The effort was all done on software before actually working with metal.

The SOLIDWORKS drawings were converted into a software format that can be utilized by various computer numerical control machines. After completing the course, Castro enlisted the help of a friend, and community supporter, Chuck Bates, owner of Culpeper Auto Salvage, Hoover said.

Bates operates a metal fabrication facility and has two large piece of machinery necessary to build the benches.

At the ribbon cutting, students were thrilled to see their idea come to life. Rendell, along with her Binns classmates and fellow former AGR SCA officers, Livia Castro and Alex Lesicka, came back to their elementary school for the unveiling, forging a buddy bond.