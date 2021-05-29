Need a passport? Come to the Post Office's Passport Fair on June 5

“There are a lot of Hispanic immigrants in Culpeper,” she said. “We have a Spanish dictionary and the passport documents in Spanish, so we’re able to make it all work.”

Culpeper Postmaster Donna Culbertson said normally appointments are required to process passport applications.

“We’ve had people come to Culpeper from other post offices in the state saying the appointments at their post office are all filled,” Culbertson said. “We were seeing our Saturday appointments fill out four or five weeks in advance.

“It became apparent very quickly that we need to do something to give customers more of a chance,” she said.

Although this isn’t the first passport fair the local post office has held, it is the first in four or five years, Culbertson said.

“We’ll have three agents dedicated to helping people with passports that day, and extra help from everyone at the desk in the lobby,” she said. “All of them have had experience helping with passports.”

Kim added that the Culpeper Post Office is “famous” for its customer service. “Everybody really enjoys coming to our post office,” she said.