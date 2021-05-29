Need a passport? Come to the Post Office's Passport Fair on June 5

As COVID-19 vaccinations have increased, so has the desire to travel—as evidenced by a skyrocketing demand for passports, according to Culpeper Post Office personnel.
“People keep saying, Saturday hours aren’t enough, we need more time,” said Young Kim, Culpeper’s passport agent, in an interview with the Star-Exponent. “So many people can’t come during the week because they have to work, or their kids are in school. We’re offering this day to help families come in all together and get it done at once.”
The Culpeper Post Office, located at 205 South Main Street, will be open extended hours on Saturday, June 5 for a Passport Fair, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments are not required.
The U.S. State Department issues a passport to citizens who wish to travel abroad, certifying the identity and nationality of its holder. Without it, travelers may not be permitted to enter other countries.
Kim, originally from Korea, understands the desire of families who have relatives in other countries to see them again after the COVID-19 restrictions on travel.
“I care about these people and want to help as much as I can,” Kim said.
Speaking Korean and English, and a little Spanish, Kim said she’s never had a problem communicating with customers during the five years she’s been a passport agent in Culpeper.
“There are a lot of Hispanic immigrants in Culpeper,” she said. “We have a Spanish dictionary and the passport documents in Spanish, so we’re able to make it all work.”
Culpeper Postmaster Donna Culbertson said normally appointments are required to process passport applications.
“We’ve had people come to Culpeper from other post offices in the state saying the appointments at their post office are all filled,” Culbertson said. “We were seeing our Saturday appointments fill out four or five weeks in advance.
“It became apparent very quickly that we need to do something to give customers more of a chance,” she said.
Although this isn’t the first passport fair the local post office has held, it is the first in four or five years, Culbertson said.
“We’ll have three agents dedicated to helping people with passports that day, and extra help from everyone at the desk in the lobby,” she said. “All of them have had experience helping with passports.”
Kim added that the Culpeper Post Office is “famous” for its customer service. “Everybody really enjoys coming to our post office,” she said.
Those seeking to secure the U.S. international travel permit at the passport fair will need to bring the following documents with them:
• A completed DS-11, Application for a U.S. Passport form, which can be found at the Department of State website. Do not sign the form until you are with an agent.
• Proof of U.S. citizenship.
• Proof of identity (valid driver’s license, government employee ID, military ID).
• Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and identification documents (these will be sent with the application, but bring originals for proof documentation).
• Appropriate payment. Acceptable forms of payment can be found on the Department of State website. (A check or money order must be used; neither debit or credit cards are acceptable forms of payment to the Department of State).
• Passport photo services are available at the Culpeper Post Office, or you may bring a photo that meets passport photo standards. It must be taken in the last 6 months and be a clear image of your face, with no filters. It must be taken by someone else (no selfies). Take your eyeglasses off and use a plain white or off-white background.
Passport applications for children under 16 have special requirements. Visit travel.state.gov for more information.
The Culpeper Post Office also accepts passport appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Culbertson said the Winchester Post Office will be holding a Passport Fair on June 5, the same day as Culpeper.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, it said in a news release.
For more information, visit usps.com.
