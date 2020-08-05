Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTHERN VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST VIRGINIA, AND WESTERN VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, GREENE. IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA, CULPEPER. IN NORTHWEST VIRGINIA, MADISON, NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, PAGE, AND RAPPAHANNOCK. IN WESTERN VIRGINIA, ROCKINGHAM. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * NUMEROUS SLOW MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE REGION AND SHOULD EXPAND AND REDEVELOP WITH TIME. LOCATIONS WHICH ARE REPETITIVELY AFFECTED COULD RECEIVE MULTIPLE-INCH RAINFALL TOTALS. THIS COULD LEAD TO RAPID RISES ON STREAMS AND FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&