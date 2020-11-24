Neighbors helping neighbors: local Baptists hand out turkeys

In typical Culpeper fashion, neighbors helped neighbors last Sunday in Rixeyville.
Volunteers and friends with Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association gave out Thanksgiving turkeys enough to support 65 families. Those in need drove by in their vehicles and received food from a distance during the ongoing pandemic.
The first recipient arrived at 11:50 a.m., more than an hour before the first-ever Wayland turkey giveaway actually started, according to Nan Butler Roberts, center interim director.
By 12:30 p.m., there was a long line developing in the lower parking lot. The Baptist Association is planning to host a second, similar event in December.
“We are well aware that many in our own communities have lost jobs, businesses, income, etc., during the COVID-19 shutdowns,” Roberts said, when asked why they held the outreach.
Wayland Moderator Dr. Bernard Snipes came up with the idea in partnership with the executive board and women’s auxiliary.
“We wanted the people in the communities that we serve to know that we care and just do something to help families and individuals during this season and time of giving,” Roberts said.
The food giveaway was open to anyone who needed support or just a little help to have a happy Thanksgiving. Young, old, men, women, children and ordinary citizens of all skin colors, and all faiths accepted the goodwill.
“Basically, our neighbors,” Roberts said. “We feel that all people are our ‘neighbors’ and we want to be good neighbors. That is what is required of us as followers of Christ our Lord, ‘To treat our neighbors as we want to be treated and to share in God’s bountifulness.’”
Roberts is grateful for life, health, strength, shelter, family, friends and the love of God.
“Waking to a new day is a blessing; one more chance to try to get it right,” she said.
As for the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, it is grateful for the opportunity to share with so many business partners, churches, and individuals to make the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway a success.
“We are thankful to be able to give back to persons in the community that need some help from friends and neighbors. We hope that everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving and stays safe,’” Roberts said.
