Neighbors helping neighbors: local Baptists hand out turkeys

In typical Culpeper fashion, neighbors helped neighbors last Sunday in Rixeyville.

Volunteers and friends with Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association gave out Thanksgiving turkeys enough to support 65 families. Those in need drove by in their vehicles and received food from a distance during the ongoing pandemic.

The first recipient arrived at 11:50 a.m., more than an hour before the first-ever Wayland turkey giveaway actually started, according to Nan Butler Roberts, center interim director.

By 12:30 p.m., there was a long line developing in the lower parking lot. The Baptist Association is planning to host a second, similar event in December.

“We are well aware that many in our own communities have lost jobs, businesses, income, etc., during the COVID-19 shutdowns,” Roberts said, when asked why they held the outreach.

Wayland Moderator Dr. Bernard Snipes came up with the idea in partnership with the executive board and women’s auxiliary.

“We wanted the people in the communities that we serve to know that we care and just do something to help families and individuals during this season and time of giving,” Roberts said.