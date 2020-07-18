A local lifelong learner active in causes of social justice recently earned a top honor from her alma mater.
Reva native Zann Nelson - a researcher, writer, public speaker and president of History Quest – received the Provost Student Excellence Award this past spring from the University of North Carolina Greensboro. She completed her college degree and graduated in December at the age of 71, proving it's never to late to finish what one started.
The excellence award is the highest academic honor given to undergraduates, according to a letter from Omar H. Ali, dean of the Lloyd International Honors College at UNCG.
“This award recognizes your academic excellence as a student both in and out of the classroom,” he said.
The college prominently featured Nelson on its liberal studies web home page for her 2019 work in Richmond leading an effort, with the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission, to enact Virginia’s first-ever resolution apologizing for the state’s brutal history of lynching.
The Bachelor of Liberal Studies program at UNCG was proud to support her nomination and was thrilled she won this award, said Nelson's former professor Wade Maki, director of the Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies Program. He added the department works with a lot of students and many of them achieve something significant in college.
“What sets Zann apart is her consistent record of outstanding achievements,” he said of the former Museum of Culpeper History director. “As some students might put it, ‘Zann does all the things.’ The program wishes her the best and looks forward to her continued success.”
At graduation, Nelson reflected on her long walk along the road of higher education.
“I started this journey in 1966. Then life came along, had a family and children,” she said.
“I did go back and get my associates degree … I started looking around (for) social justice programs and conflict study programs and I landed here with the BLS program … offered this wonderful flexibility and I loved the online. I’m really glad I did it.”
Nelson, a former Star-Exponent columnist, told the newspaper she is still in disbelief over receiving her university’s top academic award.
“The University of NC at Greensboro is an extremely student supportive institution and I would recommend it to anyone. It is not simply about getting a degree, but more importantly, it is about learning and supporting one another in that process,” she said.” If you know someone, regardless of their age or station in life that is striving to improve – be their cheerleader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.