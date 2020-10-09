Nephew of VP Pence to attend Sunday rally in Culpeper

A nephew of Vice President Mike Pence will visit downtown Culpeper on Sunday for a Get Out the Vote Rally with congressional candidate Nick Freitas.

John Pence, a senior campaign advisor for President Donald Trump, is a featured guest at the 2 p.m. event sponsored by the Culpeper Republican Committee, Team Freitas and Team Trump, according to rally publicity. It will be held at the local GOP headquarters at 402 S. Main St., next to town hall.

John Pence is a lawyer who attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg and law school at Indiana University.

Culpeper GOP Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said it would be an important rally.

“Culpeper’s role in the Presidential and Congressional Races is huge for Virginia," he said. "We fully expect to turn out the vote to keep Culpeper a red county.”

Freitas, of Culpeper, is a state delegate representing the 30th District. He is seeking to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in the November election.