“Never Forget What They Gave Up For Us” is the title of the winning entry in the inaugural Poppy Poster Contest of American Legion Post 330 in Culpeper.

Culpeper County High School student Kaitlyn Johnson, 17, created the image depicting a cracked U.S. military helmet with poppies growing through its cracks.

Johnson said her work was meant to represent new life growing from destruction. She also wanted to pay tribute to the men and women of the military who risk their lives in service to country.

During the formal announcement of the award at a ceremony April 5 in the local Legion hall, the artist stated she has friends and family who were or are currently members of the United States military. Johnson received a certificate and a $50 prize for her poster.

“Honestly I was really surprised that I won, but I’m really happy that I did,” she said.

American Legion Auxiliary Post 330 President April Clements said the contest is part of a national program to teach students in the Culpeper area about what the poppy flower means as well as its importance to the military and veterans.

While the contest has been a staple of the American Legion nationwide for years, this was the first time that the Culpeper post held the contest.

Johnson was chosen winner from a field of 10 contestants.

Her mother, Alicia Johnson, commented on the experience for her daughter.

“She came home and told us about the contest and then entered it. She was nervous about it, but when she came home and found out she won she was shocked,” said Alicia Johnson.

Auxiliary chaplain Ann Mathews explained the history of the poppy in relation to the American Legion during the ceremony. The poppy flower became the official flower of the American Legion on Sept. 27, 1920 to memorialize soldiers who fought and died during World War I.

After the war, the red poppy flower would flourish across Europe in areas where battles had been fought. The flower came to symbolize the bloodshed of the war in the poem, “In Flanders Field.” by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a Canadian doctor who worked in the trenches during the war. He died near the end of the war of pneumonia.

Poppy Day, celebrated on May 24, has since been celebrated across the world as a day of remembrance for those who lost their lives in battle and to support the living who have worn the uniform.

The American Legion Post 330 is located at 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper.