New area virus cases, hospitalizations dropping but severe cases, deaths continue

For those who have such acute cases that they need hospital care, the disease’s impact hasn’t changed as the months of the pandemic have dragged by.

“Our patients are still very sick,” Henry said. “The difference now is that the patients are younger and healthier.”

While Mary Washington Hospital has treated the bulk of COVID-19 sufferers in the Fredericksburg area, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center continues to have “a fairly high census” of those sickened by the virus, said David McKnight, CEO. He is encouraged that new cases are falling and that older patients, treated early in their infection with infusions of monoclonal antibodies, have not needed to be admitted to hospitals for treatment. “Yet this pandemic is still very much a threat to our community,” McKnight said.

Local deaths are still being reported from Virginia’s fourth surge in COVID cases. Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, cases spiked in summer and early fall, then higher case numbers were followed by more hospitalizations and deaths.

As of Wednesday, 352 people in the local health district have died from COVID-19—more this year than in 2020 when the pandemic began and vaccines weren’t available. Deaths of 119 local residents were reported in 2020 while 233 deaths have been reported so far this year.