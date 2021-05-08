New babies born at Culpeper Hospital in April

April 2: Nadiya Young, girl, to Mya Webster and Raymond Young of Culpeper
April 4: David Freeman Arnatt-Nestor III, boy, to Laura May Beall and David Freeman Arnatt-Nestor of Spotsylvania
April 6: Ashby Lewis Jenkins, boy, to Hayley Garr and Ricky Jenkins of Culpeper
April 8: Christian Lee Peters, boy, to Kristina and Christopher Peters of Orange
April 11: Finnley Keith Chesla, boy, to Ashley and Christopher Chesla of Culpeper
April 13: Haidyn Adria Diettert, girl, to Tanine and Tyler Diettert of Fauquier
April 15: Cash Michael Stevens, boy, to Kelli Ann and Joseph Michael Stevens of Culpeper
April 16: Kyaire Love Wright, boy, to Kahleesha Washington and Tyria Wright of Louisa
April 16: Vivienne Claire Vasquez, girl, to Isabella Chilbert and Christopher Vasquez of Culpeper
April 23: Andrew William Pierson Varela, boy, to Laura Pierson Varela and Robert Varela of Culpeper
April 26: Mario Rene Gonzalez Estrada, boy, to Olga M. Estrada Gonzalez and Mario Rene Gonzalez Cordero of Orange
April 26: Deion Grey Talley, boy, to Mackensie Lynn Clark and Franklin Isaiah Talley of Rappahannock