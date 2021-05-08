 Skip to main content
New babies born at Culpeper Hospital in April
Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary volunteer Pam Oliver and her peers knit caps for every baby born in the hospital’s Birthing Center.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

April 2: Nadiya Young, girl, to Mya Webster and Raymond Young of Culpeper

April 4: David Freeman Arnatt-Nestor III, boy, to Laura May Beall and David Freeman Arnatt-Nestor of Spotsylvania

April 6: Ashby Lewis Jenkins, boy, to Hayley Garr and Ricky Jenkins of Culpeper

April 8: Christian Lee Peters, boy, to Kristina and Christopher Peters of Orange

April 11: Finnley Keith Chesla, boy, to Ashley and Christopher Chesla of Culpeper

April 13: Haidyn Adria Diettert, girl, to Tanine and Tyler Diettert of Fauquier

April 15: Cash Michael Stevens, boy, to Kelli Ann and Joseph Michael Stevens of Culpeper

April 16: Kyaire Love Wright, boy, to Kahleesha Washington and Tyria Wright of Louisa

April 16: Vivienne Claire Vasquez, girl, to Isabella Chilbert and Christopher Vasquez of Culpeper

April 23: Andrew William Pierson Varela, boy, to Laura Pierson Varela and Robert Varela of Culpeper

April 26: Mario Rene Gonzalez Estrada, boy, to Olga M. Estrada Gonzalez and Mario Rene Gonzalez Cordero of Orange

April 26: Deion Grey Talley, boy, to Mackensie Lynn Clark and Franklin Isaiah Talley of Rappahannock

April 26: Kylie Elizabeth Troiano, girl, to Julie Edwards and Jonathan Troiano of Culpeper

April 29: Everleigh Rose Martin, girl, to Molly ann Debolt and Christian Martin of Fauquier

