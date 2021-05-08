New babies born at Culpeper Hospital in April

April 2: Nadiya Young, girl, to Mya Webster and Raymond Young of Culpeper

April 4: David Freeman Arnatt-Nestor III, boy, to Laura May Beall and David Freeman Arnatt-Nestor of Spotsylvania

April 6: Ashby Lewis Jenkins, boy, to Hayley Garr and Ricky Jenkins of Culpeper

April 8: Christian Lee Peters, boy, to Kristina and Christopher Peters of Orange

April 11: Finnley Keith Chesla, boy, to Ashley and Christopher Chesla of Culpeper

April 13: Haidyn Adria Diettert, girl, to Tanine and Tyler Diettert of Fauquier

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

April 15: Cash Michael Stevens, boy, to Kelli Ann and Joseph Michael Stevens of Culpeper

April 16: Kyaire Love Wright, boy, to Kahleesha Washington and Tyria Wright of Louisa

April 16: Vivienne Claire Vasquez, girl, to Isabella Chilbert and Christopher Vasquez of Culpeper

April 23: Andrew William Pierson Varela, boy, to Laura Pierson Varela and Robert Varela of Culpeper

April 26: Mario Rene Gonzalez Estrada, boy, to Olga M. Estrada Gonzalez and Mario Rene Gonzalez Cordero of Orange