An equalized tax rate of 6.6-cents for every $100 of assessed valuation of real estate in the Town of Culpeper was recently adopted for Fiscal Year 2024.

The current year town real estate tax rate is 8.2-cents. The equalized rate accounts for rising assessments.

Before the May 9 town council meeting adjourned, Councilman Pranas Rimeikis thanked staff for putting together a budget that didn’t raise the real estate tax for the 25th year in a row.

Vice-Mayor Billy Yowell added, “Kudos to the staff and the council for their constructive input during the budget process.”

An equalized rate was also set for the Lafayette Ridge Service District—from 5-cents per every $100 of assessed real estate value to 3.5-cents, again to account for rising assessments.

Lafayette Ridge is one of three special tax districts in the town which also include the Southridge and Willow Shade Districts.

These special service districts allow the town to collect tax revenue for road maintenance in the areas. The roads themselves are not up to code with Virginia Department of Transportation standards so the town of Culpeper receives no funding for their upkeep.

The original intent of the districts was that local homeowner’s associations would be in charge of maintaining those roads.

The new town general fund budget is an increase by 2.8% over the previous fiscal year, it includes a 7% raise for town employees, up from 5 percent in the current fiscal year.

This pay increase was recommended by staff in order to maintain the town’s competitiveness against surrounding localities when hiring new employees.

The budget will allow the Culpeper Police Department to hire two new police officers for the town along with $130,000 for two new police vehicles. There is also a corresponding reduction in police department overtime pay of $25,000.

Many on the town council accepted this addition at previous budget meetings held on March 9 due to a need for more police officers as the town continues to grow in population.

The new vehicles are expected to be purchased by July 2023.

Other employee costs in the budget include $76,846 for a new equipment operator un the town’s sanitation department.

A new garbage truck is expected to be purchased later in 2023 and is listed with a price tag of $350,000. The funding for the new truck had already been set aside in the FY 2023 budget.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. will also receive a 33% increase in its budget which had been requested by the organization and agreed up at the council’s special budget meeting on March 29.

CRI’s budget was $150,000 for FY23 and will now be raised to $200,000.

Electric utility and line extension fees increased in the new town budget approved by town council last week. Electric line extension fees for major subdivisions were also raised based on the amount of acreage.

Fees for lots that are less than 1 acre were increased from $4,500 to $5,500 per lot, one to two acres were increased from $5,000 to $6,000 per lot and fees for lots larger than 2 acres were raised from $7,500 to $8,500 per lot.

Electric underground service installation fees were raised for single lots, lots in minor subdivisions or small, single-phase commercial lots. The rates for such lots rose from $2,000 to $5,500. The fees for underground conduit franchises were also increased from $1.37 to $1.41 per linear foot.