New camp sparks fun and learning at Culpeper church

Can one have fun and learn stuff at the same time?
“You absolutely can!” David Shang said Tuesday evening at Culpeper Baptist Church. “These kids are having a great time, and they’re gaining all kinds of knowledge and skills—and it’s fun for us, too!”
Shang, a sixth-grade science teacher at Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, is one of the instructors of Spark, a summer camp that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three evenings a week, campers meet at the church for a three-hour block.
“We’re working on helping everyone get up to speed after a year of being isolated from one another,” Shang said. “Much of the focus of this camp is simply to learn how to interact again.”
The classes are fixed at a time of day to avoid conflicting with Culpeper County Public Schools’ summer classes, which are catching up kids academically. This week, about 45 kids attended the program from 5 to 8 p.m. in rooms throughout the church, and outside, too.
“Our largest two groups are kindergarten and first-graders and fifth- and sixth-graders,” Shang said. “These are both ages of transition—transitioning into a school setting, and transitioning into middle school.”
At the church, some groups of children consulted intently to complete cartooned worksheets. Other groups tried to decipher clues to an escape room. And even more children played outside in a bouncy house.
People And Community Together, or PACT, initiated the Spark camp. PACT started in 2019 to help local families get free tutoring and practical help with life skills.
PACT’s volunteers, who speak English and Spanish, help administer the Spark camp along with teachers from local public schools.
The Culpeper Wellness Foundation and Culpeper Baptist Church are contributing money to provide the camp free or at low cost to families who may face socioeconomic challenges.
“Our goal is to equip families with counselors, resources—everything they need for the coming school year,” Shang said.
PACT will do outreach in coming weeks to find the families who most need assistance, he said.
Meanwhile, the camp provides a safe and engaging space for kids from all walks of life to have fun learning.
“Spark can help children stay involved academically and prevent the ‘summer slide,’ “ said Grace Harris, a fifth-grade teacher at Farmington Elementary School, who is a Spark instructor. “We try to provide social, academic and emotional support—whatever area they most need help.”
Shang and Harris said their lesson plans aim to bridge academic gaps from the past year.
“Some kids did fine with virtual learning,” Harris said. “But for many children, whether because of technical issues, problems at home, scheduling or simply engagement, virtual learning was a challenge.”
Children who have completed kindergarten through eighth grade can join Sparks, which meets every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in weekly sessions. The first session was the week of June 15. The last session will end Aug. 5—right before teachers return for work in area public schools.
The camp costs $25 per child per week, with full scholarships available if needed.
When children arrive, they start with an evening meal provided by Spark, followed by academically focused projects, social time and group games. Features include weekly attractions such as the bouncy house, water games and special speakers, among other activities. The camp observes all CDC-recommended guidelines related to COVID-19.
Learn more about Spark at sparkculpeper.org or find it on social media.
