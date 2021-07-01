New camp sparks fun and learning at Culpeper church

Can one have fun and learn stuff at the same time?

“You absolutely can!” David Shang said Tuesday evening at Culpeper Baptist Church. “These kids are having a great time, and they’re gaining all kinds of knowledge and skills—and it’s fun for us, too!”

Shang, a sixth-grade science teacher at Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, is one of the instructors of Spark, a summer camp that grew out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three evenings a week, campers meet at the church for a three-hour block.

“We’re working on helping everyone get up to speed after a year of being isolated from one another,” Shang said. “Much of the focus of this camp is simply to learn how to interact again.”

The classes are fixed at a time of day to avoid conflicting with Culpeper County Public Schools’ summer classes, which are catching up kids academically. This week, about 45 kids attended the program from 5 to 8 p.m. in rooms throughout the church, and outside, too.

“Our largest two groups are kindergarten and first-graders and fifth- and sixth-graders,” Shang said. “These are both ages of transition—transitioning into a school setting, and transitioning into middle school.”