New church offers hope in Culpeper

With new leadership and new inspiration, Culpeper’s Hope Church of the Nazarene is starting a new food pantry to help community members in need, the church announced this week.

“There are so many in this economy that are hurting, living paycheck to paycheck,” Hope Church’s Pastor Cliff Lewis told the Star-Exponent at the church on Thursday. “Always, going way back, the church has been a beacon of hope and help, and we seek to fulfill that need.”

Kathy Valentine will serve as the new director of the food pantry, which will open for the first time on Tuesday, May 24, from 12 to 2 p.m., and continue the same schedule every week on Tuesdays going forward.

“The cost of food has gone up and a lot of people are struggling,” Valentine said. “We want to help as much as we can.”

Hope Church members meet at 2002 Orange Road, Culpeper, in a building with a medical clinic fronting the street.

“We take up the whole back of the building, you’ll be surprised how much space there is,” said Lewis. “We may be small, but we’re big at heart.”

Lewis began his ministry with Hope Church in February, when tasked by the Church of the Nazarene district supervisor to lead the Culpeper congregation. He is a retired U.S. Army master sergeant and chaplain and a former educator.

“My wife and I were inspired to move here from Sugarland, Texas in 2015,” Lewis said. He found work with the government and she works in education. The couple lives in Nokesville.

“When we first started here in Culpeper there were nine members,” Lewis said. “The congregation had dwindled after different pastors left or moved. But we’ve got a good start now and already have 35 coming on a regular basis.”

Described on its website as a contemporary, Christian church rooted in God’s Word, Valentine said the music is fantastic and their motto is to love God and love others in simple and relational ways.

“We had a great little Easter program and the kids got up and sang, did a really nice job,” Valentine said.

The membership is multi-racial with activities designed for all ages.

“We are a community of believers who want to share our love of God in the way we live our lives: loving, helping and serving others as Jesus Christ would have us do,” its Facebook page states.

Lewis said the name of the church in itself is uplifting.

“We try to give people an expectation of something good, greater than what they know today,” he said. “There are so many out there who are hopeless, with wars and racial violence and COVID—so many things that are driving separation. We are trying to gather and unify and bring people together through the love of God.”

Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with a worship service following at 11 a.m. to learn more call 540/825-4607 or email culpeperhopecommunity@gmail.com.

