 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Culpeper County Supervisors Durr, Gugino sworn in
0 comments
editor's pick top story

New Culpeper County Supervisors Durr, Gugino sworn in

{{featured_button_text}}

David Durr and Susan Gugino were sworn in Wednesday in Culpeper County Circuit Court by Clerk Carson Beard for their new roles on the Board of Supervisors.

Durr was elected in November to fill the Cedar Mountain District seat while Gugino won election to the Stevensburg District.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Durr won over incumbent Jack Frazier and Gugino won over incumbent Bill Chase.

When Gugino assumes her seat in January, this will be the first time in nearly 40 years that Stevensburg is not represented by Chase. Gugino is an IT professional and poultry farmer. Durr has a background in agricultural management and formerly managed Culpeper Farmers Co-op until his retirement in 2017.

In taking the oath of office, both new supervisors swore to uphold the constitution of Virginia and the U.S. in fulfilling their duties. They were elected to serve a four-year term.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert