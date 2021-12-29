New Culpeper County Supervisors Durr, Gugino sworn in

David Durr and Susan Gugino were sworn in Wednesday in Culpeper County Circuit Court by Clerk Carson Beard for their new roles on the Board of Supervisors.

Durr was elected in November to fill the Cedar Mountain District seat while Gugino won election to the Stevensburg District.

Durr won over incumbent Jack Frazier and Gugino won over incumbent Bill Chase.

When Gugino assumes her seat in January, this will be the first time in nearly 40 years that Stevensburg is not represented by Chase. Gugino is an IT professional and poultry farmer. Durr has a background in agricultural management and formerly managed Culpeper Farmers Co-op until his retirement in 2017.

In taking the oath of office, both new supervisors swore to uphold the constitution of Virginia and the U.S. in fulfilling their duties. They were elected to serve a four-year term.

