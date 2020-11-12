New Culpeper Presbyterian pastor keeps focus on ministering to the overlooked

In his more than year-long search for a new church to shepherd, the Rev. Joseph Taber IV interacted with 75 different congregations before being led to Culpeper Presbyterian Church.
“This congregation is special,” the 33-year-old pastor said in a recent sit-down interview. “Their emphasis on discipleship, their willingness to try new things—things can be different and still be OK and even be great. There is a lot of faith here and a lot of love. There is something special going on and I wanted to be part of it.”
Taber, a North Carolina native, started in early August at the historic Main Street church, built two years after the Civil War ravaged the town and county. He is former pastor at the Presbyterian Church of Lowell, N.C., his first post and where Taber spent six years.
The son of a Presbyterian minister, Taber first spoke aloud that he wanted to be the same in a 10th grade speech class. He studied English at Presbyterian College in South Carolina, and it’s where he met his wife, Leah, a former U.S. Park Ranger. The couple has a 4-year-old son, also named Joseph.
Taber plays the trombone and speaks proficiently about church history. He also loves poetry and is an easy conversationalist. Asked what sets Presbyterians apart from other denominations, Taber said most forms of Christianity agree on the most basic tenets while emphasizing different aspects.
“For Presbyterians, the emphasis is on the sovereignty of God—God is in charge, which I think is a great statement of comfort in times of difficultly because we know God loves us. Even if we are going through difficult times, we know that’s not the end of the story,” he said.
Encountering God in “the world around us” is also important, Taber said.
“God is free to speak through anybody,” he said, adding, “That’s part of why we have so many committees and why we do things in meetings is because we are listening for the voice of God speaking through members of the congregation, members of the pastoral staff or even those who are not members of any church. God can choose to speak through them as well … listening as much as possible so we can hear God speaking through our neighbors.”
What most attracted Taber to Culpeper Presbyterian was the congregation’s commitment to discipleship through the weekly Manna Ministry food giveaway, and other public ministry. Before COVID-19, anyone who was hungry was invited to share a meal three times a week in the church’s next door community hall. These days, drive-thru or walk-by bagged lunches are still offered on Wednesdays.
“Jesus told us to reach out to the poor. Clothing the naked, visiting the sick, doing good for the poor is in all in the gospels. It’s an expression of love that doesn’t worry about if it’s deserving. We are all sinners—we don’t deserve to be loved by God and yet God loves us anyway,” Taber said.
In today’s difficult world, it might be hard to believe that God is still in charge. Sometimes we can’t see it until we look back, Taber said, reciting his favorite Psalm, 77, about God leading the Israelites toward the Red Sea, “But your footprints were unseen. You led your people by the hand through the hands of Moses and Aaron.”
Finite human beings trying to understand an infinite God can be challenging, he said.
“Look at what God is doing and try to participate in that. Don’t try to pave your own way, but rather find ways to love your neighbor and follow what God is already doing,” Taber said.
Being a minister during a pandemic was also challenging at first, at his former congregation, as new technologies were put in place to offer livestreams services. It was already in place when Taber arrived in Culpeper and such methods are here to stay, he said.
Taber was not afforded a big reception when he came due to distancing guidelines, but he always encourages his congregants to come chat with him in his office, where the chairs are all spaced six-feet apart. A silver lining of the pandemic, he added, is families have more time to spend together.
Asked his vision for Culpeper Presbyterian, Taber had a clear answer, building on the work already being done.
“I would like us to continue to live into the gift of being a downtown church, which means ministering to those who are often overlooked by the rest of society. Because they’re downtown and they’re hungry and they need places to stay, a place to take a shower—downtown churches I think have a responsibility to lift up the whole town, especially those who are most struggling,” he said.
