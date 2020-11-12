New Culpeper Presbyterian pastor keeps focus on ministering to the overlooked

In today’s difficult world, it might be hard to believe that God is still in charge. Sometimes we can’t see it until we look back, Taber said, reciting his favorite Psalm, 77, about God leading the Israelites toward the Red Sea, “But your footprints were unseen. You led your people by the hand through the hands of Moses and Aaron.”

Finite human beings trying to understand an infinite God can be challenging, he said.

“Look at what God is doing and try to participate in that. Don’t try to pave your own way, but rather find ways to love your neighbor and follow what God is already doing,” Taber said.

Being a minister during a pandemic was also challenging at first, at his former congregation, as new technologies were put in place to offer livestreams services. It was already in place when Taber arrived in Culpeper and such methods are here to stay, he said.

Taber was not afforded a big reception when he came due to distancing guidelines, but he always encourages his congregants to come chat with him in his office, where the chairs are all spaced six-feet apart. A silver lining of the pandemic, he added, is families have more time to spend together.

Asked his vision for Culpeper Presbyterian, Taber had a clear answer, building on the work already being done.

“I would like us to continue to live into the gift of being a downtown church, which means ministering to those who are often overlooked by the rest of society. Because they’re downtown and they’re hungry and they need places to stay, a place to take a shower—downtown churches I think have a responsibility to lift up the whole town, especially those who are most struggling,” he said.

