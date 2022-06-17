New Dahlgren exhibits explore base's impact on people, places

Hog butchering and muskrat trapping might not normally be associated with the Navy base at Dahlgren, but new exhibits mention activities like these that prevailed before—and after—test guns started booming along the shores of the Potomac River in King George County.

“The Navy Lands at Dahlgren” is one of two new exhibits from the Dahlgren Heritage Museum being unveiled this summer. The other is about the pioneering careers of Ira and Gladys West, two of the earliest Black scientists at the base.

Gladys West became a bit of a celebrity after stories first published in 2018 about her work in developing GPS spread across the world. Those assembling the couple’s exhibit searched for ways to “best convey the Wests’ contribution to our technological development,” said Gillian Both, a museum intern working on the exhibit.

One result is an interactive iPad featuring questions and answers with the Wests. The display also includes slideshows, audio clips, worksheets for young children and the chance for them to play I-Spy as they check out the exhibit.

More information about the exhibits—as well as the five-year goals of the museum—will be unveiled during a reception from 5–6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at The Estate at White Hall Vineyard in King George. The public is invited to the free event, which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Those interested can email dahlgrenmuseuminfo@gmail.com.

The museum plans a reception and forum to launch the West exhibit sometime in mid-July at the University of Mary Washington’s Dahlgren campus.

“The Navy Lands at Dahlgren,” a traveling exhibit, already is on display there, and the museum will hold a reception and forum from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the campus. The display was created by the class of Professor Cristina Turdean, director of UMW’s Center of Historic Preservation. She and others will discuss how the base’s establishment in 1918 and expansion in the late 1930s impacted the community.

As the display panels note, some people lost their family homes to what later became Naval Support Facility Dahlgren and others benefitted from the new opportunities.

Charles Frederick Newton was one of the latter. In what the exhibit describes as a unique “and likely informal arrangement,” the base allowed a few locals whose properties had been taken by the Navy to lease back their land for farming, fishing and trapping.

Newton trapped on the base for 20 years while also working for the Navy.

“I used to catch 25 and 30 rats a day,” said Newton, as part of the exhibit. “Sell the pelts for $3 and the meat for 25 cents. … I was making $18.52 a week [at the base] and I was making maybe $200 a day catching muskrats.”

The Navy brought an influx of jobs and cash, even for those who didn’t trap aquatic rodents on the side. Others who’d always fed their families by butchering hogs or fishing, crabbing and oystering found new markets for their wares on the base.

Likewise, Black women in the area, “who were known for mastering many trades” including farm work and raising children, found jobs, as did Mary V. Davis, as “domestic servants or laundresses in homes on base,” according to the exhibit.

“New economic opportunities and better infrastructure became available in an area that was quite impoverished before the Navy’s arrival,” said Ed Jones, president of the Dahlgren Heritage Museum.

One of several nuggets from the exhibit that caught his eye include a 1923 story in The Free Lance–Star about the state of roads around Dahlgren. Dirt roads, especially, “shook your eye teeth out,” according to one traveler, and it took a day for automobiles to make the 60-mile round-trip from Dahlgren to Fredericksburg, the nearest town.

Vehicles often got stuck on one of the two creek crossings and passengers were prepared to seek out help. If they got stuck, they let loose a carrier pigeon they’d brought with them, which would fly to the base where help would be dispatched.

But the base also disrupted lives. When the federal government sought 1,336 acres of land that provided the “straight, over-water shot of approximately 50 miles to the Chesapeake Bay that the Navy needed for testing high-caliber guns,” according to the exhibit, it claimed eminent-domain power to acquire the land it needed from four farms: Plentiful Farm, Berry Plain, Potomac View and The Cottage.

Dispossessed farmers had a few months to vacate their homes and properties. A few sued on the grounds of “unfair compensation” and successfully won higher settlements from the court.

While the initial seizure claimed the bulk of land needed, an expansion in the 1940s would add less than 50 more acres—but disrupt many more families. There were 38 homes on 60 lots that “made up the core of the Black community in King George,” the exhibit noted. Those who could afford to do so moved their houses elsewhere, but many had to abandon their homes and start elsewhere.

Mary Jordon was one of them. A 50-year-old widow at the time, the government offered her $1,074 for her 1-acre lot—but not the house on it. She had 90 days to move out at her own expense.

“As a part-time laundress in private homes, she earned $250 in 1939,” according to the exhibit.

Claudette Jordon, who lives in Maryland and is president of the Ralph Bunche Alumni Association, is the granddaughter of Mary Jordon. She donated a photo of her paternal grandmother and the letter she received about the government’s purchase of her land.

She also contributed an item that represents the other side of the coin—the benefits the Navy base brought with it. Claudette Jordon’s father, Ernest, had to take five months of medical leave, but he was able to continue getting a paycheck throughout his recovery as a result of sick days accrued while working at the base. There’s a handwritten document that lists donations his coworkers made to support his family while he was away from work.

Jones believes these exhibits go beyond the general narrative of the Navy’s story at Dahlgren.

“They explore the impact of the base on the community” and enrich “the history by adding the social and economic consequences on the people who worked on the base and who lived in the area—consequences that are integral to Dahlgren history,” he said.