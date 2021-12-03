New ER clinic is being built in Spotsylvania

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking on Friday for a new stand-alone emergency clinic along State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
The new clinic will be built at the Route 3 intersection with Chancellor Village Lane and Single Oak Road, offering closer emergency care for residents in the western portion of the county.
The ER clinic will be owned and operated by the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Work on the building is expected to start soon, with the emergency room slated to open in mid-2022.
The clinic will be more than 10,000 square feet, with 11 treatment rooms as well as a trauma and resuscitation room. The clinic will be equipped with a CT scanner, X-Ray machine, laboratory and a dedicated emergency vehicle entry.
David McKnight, Spotsylvania Hospital’s CEO, pointed out that traffic issues in the area make it difficult to get places in a hurry. He said the new clinic can help save lives.
“When every second counts in an emergency, patients deserve easy access to healthcare,” he told a small crowd at Friday’s ceremony.
Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Marshall also lauded the clinic.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Marshall. The former firefighter noted that the work to get the clinic started two years ago. “Out here in this part of western Spotsylvania, this is something that is greatly needed for the citizens.”
Marshall added that residents in the southern part of the county, as well as those in Caroline County, benefited when the Spotsylvania hospital opened and he expects the same benefits for residents who will use the new ER clinic.
Spotsylvania Fire Chief Jay Cullinan also addressed the crowd, saying he is “looking forward to the men and women that are going to be serving the community in that facility.”
