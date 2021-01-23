New farming couple builds Culpeper Agribusiness of the Year

For first-time farmers, things are coming up roses for Rocky and Susan Gugino.
Their cattle and turkey enterprise is prospering. Indeed, in recent weeks, it was recognized by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce as the county’s Agribusiness of the Year.
And on Saturday, Jan. 9, Susan gave birth to their first child, daughter Reagan Leigh.
“There’s been a lot going on,” Rocky Gugino said, with understatement, soon after that blessed event.
“We were honored to get the chamber’s recognition. Surprised is what we were,” he said in a Star-Exponent interview. “Culpeper County is a big agricultural community, with a lot of ag businesses out there.”
Longtime dairy and cattle farmers Dennis and William Brown, who live not too far from the Guginos’ Muddy Flats Farm on the flank of Mount Pony, received the 2019 award, Gugino noted.
The Guginos raise turkeys and beef cattle in their farming operation, which occupies several non-contiguous parcels. With the two poultry houses they built in concert with their buyer, agribusiness giant Cargill, they raise about 150,000 turkeys per year, in three flocks, Gugino said.
At any one time, they care for about 51,000 turkeys at the 30-acre Muddy Flats Farm, which is off Mount Pony Road about two miles past the Library of Congress’ National Audio-Visual Conservation Center.
Designed in a new way to provide better ventilation and more flexibility, their climate-controlled poultry houses measure 704 feet long and 63 feet wide, Gugino said. They produced their first flock in September 2017.
Theirs was the first new turkey farm in Culpeper in ages. Many decades ago, more local farmers raised turkeys, as proven by old photos of masses of turkeys being herded down the town’s Davis Street to get on railroads cars and be taken to market or processing elsewhere.
But Rocky, 44, and Susan, 38, didn’t come to Culpeper five years ago planning to become turkey farmers.
Cattle were what Rocky knew from his boyhood in a cotton-and-cattle farming family near Hattiesburg in southern Mississippi.
So he envisioned raising a few head in Culpeper, much as he had done on land he leased in Rappahannock County. Gugino, who was a UPS delivery truck driver in Northern Virginia for 15 years, dreamed of a less hectic, more rural life, as did Susan, an electrical engineer for a defense contractor.
Seeing Culpeper as a good place to buy a little bit of land and get away from the rat race, they didn’t plan on farming full time.
“We’re still pretty new at it,” Rocky said. “But it’s one of the best things to happen to us, other than having a child.”
It happened by serendipity. One day after the Guginos moved to Culpeper, buying a small farm they obtained at foreclosure, Rocky noticed an advertisement in a free newspaper he picked up at a tractor dealership, while looking for a hay rake.
The ad said Cargill was looking for turkey growers in Orange, Louisa and Greene counties. Culpeper wasn’t listed, but Gugino called and asked if the company might be interested in building a set of turkey houses in Culpeper.
Sensing an opportunity, he went to Harrisonburg in the Shenandoah Valley, heart of Virginia’s poultry industry, and toured old and new poultry houses there, talking with producers.
Gugino learned that Cargill aimed to establish new turkey farms east of the Blue Ridge, where there was less chance of spreading avian diseases than in the Valley’s more cramped quarters.
The company was concerned about the possibility that an outbreak of airborne avian flu could sweep through the Valley, he said.
Cargill had its new, better design for poultry houses, but some established Valley growers were unwilling to upgrade their buildings, Gugino said. As happens with many families in agriculture across the nation, the children of farmers there weren’t interested in taking over their parents’ poultry operations.
“Clean air for poultry is huge,” Gugino said. “Our birds do better than most birds on that side of the mountain.”
His light hens, as they’re called, have lower mortality rates and grow faster from poults to 15- to 17.5-pounds birds breds for their breast meat. Typically, once processed, their protein becomes lunch meat or turkey sausage.
As Gugino investigated Cargill’s ad and began talking with the company, called an “integrator” in the poultry business, he learned it was willing to sign a 15-year contract to buy all of the turkeys he could raise, and commit to a “floor” price for his birds, no matter how a particular flock fared.
The bank liked that, and the poultry houses would be paid for in 15 years. Uncle Sam’s Farm Security Agency helped, lending money through a program to encourage small and beginning farmers.
“In the ag business, nothing is guaranteed,” Gugino said. “We didn’t want to risk losing it all on an off-the-wall idea.”
In all, with the permitting required by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and Culpeper County, it took about two years before they could receive their first poults from Cargill, Gugino said.
The turkey houses were built in about three months, he said. Excavation began in January, and the Guginos produced their first flock in September 2018.
Now, Gugino said he would recommend poultry farming—at least as he practices it—to any young Culpeper-area farmer or to anyone looking to get into farming.
“It is so hard to get into farming unless your family is already established,” Gugino said. “But you can do this on a small piece of land, if you can get a good contract.”
Because of commodity pricing and the economies of scale, he is aware that most farmers feel compelled to get bigger and bigger, lest they perish.
But that doesn’t hold any appeal for him. Gugino said he hopes he doesn’t have to have an employee. He doesn’t want that stress and hassle.
“I like being independent, working for myself,” he said. “It is a way of life, definitely. Farming takes a lot of long hours, but it doesn’t feel like you’re working for some big corporation.”
And Culpeper, the couple realized, is a great community in which to raise kids, and he and Susan decided to have children.
Susan, raised in Irwin, Pa., near Pittsburgh, said she loves living in Culpeper, with its small-town feeling. She was glad to move here from up north.
Earlier, when living in Northern Virginia, she would spend her free time riding horses on friends’ farms in Berryville and Winchester.
Once she met and fell in love with Rocky, she too dreamed of moving somewhere rural and being able to afford a little bit of land. Not necessarily to make a living, but to have a few head of cattle, maybe some pigs and chickens, her husband said.
They’ve now been married five years. Susan came up with the name for the farm, which is flat and muddy about six months of the year, situated on poorly-draining “blackjack” soil.
These days, Susan—whom Rocky credited as having “10 times” his brainpower—commutes to town to do electrical and computer engineering at SWIFT’s facility near Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center.
Recently, they bought 70 acres off U.S. 15 to raise a hundred or so calves this year, and another 100 acres elsewhere on which to care for 75 to 100 brood cows.
“I’m learning as I go,” Gugino said. “I pay attention, and ask questions.”
Culpeper farmers, he said he has come to undertand, are infinitely knowledgeable and helpful to someone who’s getting their start in agriculture. And he’s grateful.
