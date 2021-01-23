New farming couple builds Culpeper Agribusiness of the Year

“It is so hard to get into farming unless your family is already established,” Gugino said. “But you can do this on a small piece of land, if you can get a good contract.”

Because of commodity pricing and the economies of scale, he is aware that most farmers feel compelled to get bigger and bigger, lest they perish.

But that doesn’t hold any appeal for him. Gugino said he hopes he doesn’t have to have an employee. He doesn’t want that stress and hassle.

“I like being independent, working for myself,” he said. “It is a way of life, definitely. Farming takes a lot of long hours, but it doesn’t feel like you’re working for some big corporation.”

And Culpeper, the couple realized, is a great community in which to raise kids, and he and Susan decided to have children.

Susan, raised in Irwin, Pa., near Pittsburgh, said she loves living in Culpeper, with its small-town feeling. She was glad to move here from up north.

Earlier, when living in Northern Virginia, she would spend her free time riding horses on friends’ farms in Berryville and Winchester.