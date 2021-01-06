New flooring at Culpeper Free Clinic paid for anonymously

Spiffy new flooring has been installed at Culpeper’s Free Clinic, completely paid for by an anonymous donor.
Operated by the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, the Free Clinic provides free medical care and medications for low income, uninsured adults throughout Culpeper County, serving more than 500 people each year.
Updated floors and newly painted walls welcome the clinic’s staff, patients and volunteers as part of an end-of-year makeover, a news release from the Foundation stated.
“The flooring is courtesy of a generous donor, who several months ago felt that the patients deserve a brighter, more professional atmosphere in which to receive their medical care,” said Free Clinic Director Tammy LaGraffe.
On Wednesday LaGraffe was unable to share more information about the donor, saying only that the person had noted the decades-old mismatched and discolored floor tiles throughout the facility after making a visit there.
“Weeks later a check arrived for $25,000—intended to cover the full cost of replacing the flooring throughout the entire clinic,” she said.
Maintenance staff at Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center contributed to the makeover, providing a fresh coat of paint to the interior walls, as well as spending hours moving desks and file cabinets, exam tables and more so the new flooring could be installed.
“Our patients are very very happy and grateful for this—it makes them feel valued and respected,” said LaGraffe. “It’s wonderful for our staff and volunteers also to come to work in a place that feels more up-to-date.”
LaGraffe said most of the work was done in late November and early December. It required them to close the clinic and move to telehealth during that time. The on-site pharmacy had to be moved to a different location for patients to pick up their medications.
“Genoa Healthcare’s pharmacy let us move everything temporarily there—they were great to work with,” LaGraffe said.
Other prescriptions could be picked up at Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s headquarters office in downtown Culpeper.
“It was a crazy few weeks, but very much worth it!” LaGraffe said. “It’s an incredible improvement.”
The clinic relies on charitable donations and grants to fund its operation.
“Without the support of the community, people who use the clinic would not have access to medical care,” LaGraffe said.
The director said without the clinic, there would be more life-threatening illnesses in the community and higher medical costs generally due to an increase in unnecessary emergency room visits. Also, she said, people could experience job loss due to illness and greater struggles for already vulnerable families.
“We are so grateful for the support of so many generous donors,” said LaGraffe. “It’s wonderful to begin the new year with these upgrades complete, thanks to the anonymous gift and the support from the Culpeper Medical Center maintenance team. Both are appreciated by patients and staff alike.”
