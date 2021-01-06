New flooring at Culpeper Free Clinic paid for anonymously

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our patients are very very happy and grateful for this—it makes them feel valued and respected,” said LaGraffe. “It’s wonderful for our staff and volunteers also to come to work in a place that feels more up-to-date.”

LaGraffe said most of the work was done in late November and early December. It required them to close the clinic and move to telehealth during that time. The on-site pharmacy had to be moved to a different location for patients to pick up their medications.

“Genoa Healthcare’s pharmacy let us move everything temporarily there—they were great to work with,” LaGraffe said.

Other prescriptions could be picked up at Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s headquarters office in downtown Culpeper.

“It was a crazy few weeks, but very much worth it!” LaGraffe said. “It’s an incredible improvement.”

The clinic relies on charitable donations and grants to fund its operation.

“Without the support of the community, people who use the clinic would not have access to medical care,” LaGraffe said.