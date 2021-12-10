 Skip to main content
New fountain at Rockwater
New fountain at Rockwater

Rockwater fountain & bench
EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

A newly installed fountain is up and running in Rockwater Park at the roundabout where four walking trails meet.

The Boulder Fountain brand item was purchased by the Town of Culpeper from Southern Grace, a home and garden decor store in Madison. It replaces the original plan for a sculpture by local artist Gary Colson, after the town was unenthusiastic about his design and too much time passed due to the pandemic.

The fountain is heated and will continue to run through the winter, according to town employees.

