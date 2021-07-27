New Fredericksburg-area virus cases triple in two weeks

The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair is giving free admission to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic on the fairgrounds.
The clinic will be held at 2400 Airport Ave. in the city from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, the day before the fair opens its nine-day run. Officials with the Rappahannock Area Health District will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those age 12 and older.
The free fair tickets can used on Monday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 5. The fair’s entry fee is $10 per person for those age 4-59 on most days.
The incentive comes as virus cases are ramping up again in the local health district—just as they are throughout the state and nation. On Monday, the seven-day average stood at 31 new cases per day for Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
That’s compared with a weekly average of 20 new cases per day last Monday and 10 per day two weeks earlier.
Even more concerning, according to Mary Chamberlin, the health district’s public information officer, is the climbing positivity rate. It measures the number of positive tests among all those taken and was 5.6 percent on Monday. That’s the first time since mid-May the rate has climbed that high.
She’s also concerned because 10 people were hospitalized in local facilities on Monday with virus symptoms.
“The fact that more people are getting sick enough from COVID-19 to require hospitalization is something we should all be concerned about,” she said, once again urging all eligible residents to get vaccinated. “We don’t have to let the virus that causes COVID-19 have the control that it does.”
Lisa Laurier, the population manager of Three Rivers Health District, which includes Westmoreland County, said in her weekly newsletter on Monday that “the United States is in a pandemic surge among unvaccinated people.”
Three Rivers, a sprawling health district that covers the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, had dropped to about 10 new cases a week earlier in the summer. It had 79 new cases last week, she said.
Virginia is averaging 670 new cases per day and the nation more than 59,000 each day.
Locally, the number of shots in arms isn’t increasing at the same rate as new cases. In early May, an average of 971 people per day were getting vaccinated in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That was even before the Pfizer vaccine was approved for ages 12-15. For the first seven days of May, high volumes of people were visiting clinics and medical offices, grocery stores and pharmacies to get inoculated.
For the last three weeks of July, the rates have dropped to 151 local residents getting vaccinated each day.
As of Monday, 46.5 percent of the district’s overall population has gotten at least one dose of vaccine—a rate that’s far short of what state officials said would be needed to provide “herd immunity.” The term also has been called “community immunity” and occurs when a large part of the population has been vaccinated, making it harder for a virus to spread.
Local vaccination rates are higher for adults, according to the state. To date, 57 percent of those 18 and over and 81 percent of seniors age 65-plus have gotten at least one dose, Chamberlin said.
While Virginia hasn’t endorsed a fiscal incentive the way some other states have, groups such as the Fredericksburg Fair are offering private incentives. Likewise, the Washington Football Team is partnering with the state health department to host a mobile vaccination site during the team’s training camp in Richmond Wednesday through Saturday.
The camp is held at the Bon Secours Training Center, 2401 W. Leigh St., Richmond. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, the camp will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fan can register for free passes to the camp at washingtonfootball.com/training-camp.
Local agencies also are working together to get people to clinics or to bring the vaccine to them. The health district has partnered with emergency first-responders throughout the region to vaccinate 145 homebound residents who weren’t able to leave their houses, Chamberlin said. Individuals who need similar help getting vaccinated can contact 540/899-4797 and press 0 or email rappahannockareahd@gmail.com.
In addition, the Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging has worked with AARP to provide 300 free rides to and from vaccination clinics for the disabled and those age 60 and over. The free rides are in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford and can be arranged by calling 540/371-3375 during weekday business hours.
The majority of Healthy Generations’ clients have been vaccinated or are in the process of doing so, Director Pat Holland said. The agency offers cafes, where residents gather for lunch and activities, and as those regularly scheduled gatherings reopen, seniors are eager to get back together, Holland said.
“One of our Caroline County clients told me that she didn’t care if they did any activities just as long as they could sit together and see each other smile,” she said. “Now we need all of our vaccinated older Americans to talk to their kids and grandkids and show them the vaccine is safe and protects the next person from this virus.”
