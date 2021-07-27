New Fredericksburg-area virus cases triple in two weeks

Local agencies also are working together to get people to clinics or to bring the vaccine to them. The health district has partnered with emergency first-responders throughout the region to vaccinate 145 homebound residents who weren’t able to leave their houses, Chamberlin said. Individuals who need similar help getting vaccinated can contact 540/899-4797 and press 0 or email rappahannockareahd@gmail.com.

In addition, the Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging has worked with AARP to provide 300 free rides to and from vaccination clinics for the disabled and those age 60 and over. The free rides are in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford and can be arranged by calling 540/371-3375 during weekday business hours.

The majority of Healthy Generations’ clients have been vaccinated or are in the process of doing so, Director Pat Holland said. The agency offers cafes, where residents gather for lunch and activities, and as those regularly scheduled gatherings reopen, seniors are eager to get back together, Holland said.

“One of our Caroline County clients told me that she didn’t care if they did any activities just as long as they could sit together and see each other smile,” she said. “Now we need all of our vaccinated older Americans to talk to their kids and grandkids and show them the vaccine is safe and protects the next person from this virus.”