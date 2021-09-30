 Skip to main content
New front doors to be installed at Culpeper Library
New front doors to be installed at Culpeper Library

Culpeper Library

New sliding doors and new lobby doors will be installed at the Culpeper Library in Southgate Shopping Center next Thursday. The library will be closed while the work is done.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Next Thursday, Oct. 7, the Culpeper County Library will close to replace its front doors, Library Director Gregg Grunow announced Thursday in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“The library building will be closed for reasons of safety as the front entrance and lobby doors are replaced with brand new sliding glass doors,” Grunow said.

He urged library patrons to instead utilize the library’s many offerings online that day as an alternative, including e-books, e-audiobooks, streaming video service and research databases, available on the Culpeper Library’s website, cclva.org.

“Thank you for your patience as we make this improvement to the building,” Grunow said.

