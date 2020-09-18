New Gade for U.S. Senate ad tells of battlefield rescue

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new campaign advertisement released Friday by the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Virginia shows a dramatic true story of battlefield rescue.

U.S. Senate Candidate Daniel Gade’s second ad, “Sacrifice,” is a 30-second spot telling the story of the men and women who saved Gade’s life after his second wounding in Iraq, according to a campaign news release.

A retired U.S. Army colonel, the senate candidate lost his right leg in a 2005 IED blast in Iraq.

“I was bleeding out. The medics called a bunch of Sailors and Marines who didn’t know me to give blood. And they saved my life,” Gade states in the new ad. “They didn't ask if I was black, white, male, female, it didn’t matter. The only thing that mattered was that I was an American.”

It was because of the medics’ quick action that Gade has been able to compete in triathlons, teach at West Point and be a father to his three kids, the release stated.

“Now I am running for United States Senate because I am not done fighting for my country or paying back the sacrifices those men and women made for me,” the candidate stated.

The ad will air in Washington DC, Richmond and Norfolk media markets.

Gade is running against incumbent U.S. Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, in the November election. Warner is a two-term Congressman and former Virginia governor who worked in internet technology.