New interactive map tells Fauquier Black history

The Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County and the Piedmont Environmental Council recently completed an interactive story map documenting local African-American history, just in time for Juneteenth, now a national holiday.

Created with funding from PATH Foundation, the map provides digital access to the history and contributions of Fauquier County’s African American communities, schools and churches established before and after the Civil War.

In many regions throughout Virginia, African American communities born during the Reconstruction-era thrived by way of shared life story, according to a release. For at least 150 years, these families and their descendants lived, worked, learned, worshipped, celebrated and mourned in communities across the state. The purpose of the map is to tell the story of the history of Americans who have often been overlooked and omitted from history, the release stated.

In 1860, free and enslaved Americans made up about half of Fauquier County’s population. At that time, the population was 21,706 consisting of 10,430 whites of which there were 1,185 slave holders. There were 10,455 enslaved people and 821 registered Free People of Color. Today, their descendants make up less than 10 percent of Fauquier’s population and only remnants of their once thriving communities remain.