New marker unveiled at Little Zion Baptist in Orange

Saturday Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange unveiled its new historical roadside marker in a continuation of the church’s 150th anniversary celebration.
Members of the community joined the church family on the first day of Spring to celebrate the occasion.
The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved Little Zion’s marker last June. It was placed outside the church’s second location at 15116 Tomahawk Creek Road, less than half a mile from its original location at the intersection of Little Zion Road, Old Gordonsville Road and Mountain Track Road.
A sesquicentennial committee led by Rebecca Gilmore Coleman in 2019 began discussing the marker in anticipation of the church’s 150th anniversary in 2020. They applied for the marker in March, 2020.
On Saturday, Pastor the Rev. John Reid welcomed those who attended and a prayer of dedication was offered by Pastor Emeritus the Rev. Marion Wilkerson.
Orange Mayor Martha Roby read a county resolution adopted by the Orange County Board of Supervisors last fall and offered remarks of her own, after which those assembled unveiled silver and black marker in front of the church.
Associate pastor the Rev. Dr. Halliard Brown read the text of the marker:
“At the end of the Civil War, African Americans constituted a majority of the congregation at the white-led Zion Baptist Church, organized nearby in 1813. Exercising newfound autonomy after emancipation, black members withdrew and established Little Zion Baptist Church ca. 1870. The congregation first met in members’ houses and then worshiped under a brush arbor before building a frame sanctuary on land donated by the Rev. Allen Banks, the church’s second pastor. Many of the early members resided in Goffney Town, Little Egypt, and Little Zion, communities of freedpeople in this vicinity. The congregation moved into a new sanctuary here, 0.3 mile north of the old church, in 2001.”