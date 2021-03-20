New marker unveiled at Little Zion Baptist in Orange

Saturday Little Zion Baptist Church in Orange unveiled its new historical roadside marker in a continuation of the church’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Members of the community joined the church family on the first day of Spring to celebrate the occasion.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved Little Zion’s marker last June. It was placed outside the church’s second location at 15116 Tomahawk Creek Road, less than half a mile from its original location at the intersection of Little Zion Road, Old Gordonsville Road and Mountain Track Road.

A sesquicentennial committee led by Rebecca Gilmore Coleman in 2019 began discussing the marker in anticipation of the church’s 150th anniversary in 2020. They applied for the marker in March, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Pastor the Rev. John Reid welcomed those who attended and a prayer of dedication was offered by Pastor Emeritus the Rev. Marion Wilkerson.

Orange Mayor Martha Roby read a county resolution adopted by the Orange County Board of Supervisors last fall and offered remarks of her own, after which those assembled unveiled silver and black marker in front of the church.

Associate pastor the Rev. Dr. Halliard Brown read the text of the marker: