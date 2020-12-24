 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New nonprofit donates meals to SAFE
0 comments
editor's pick top story

New nonprofit donates meals to SAFE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A new nonprofit based in Warrenton, In-A-Bein, is offering people guidance in finding resources in Culpeper, Orange and Fauquier counties, distributing food, and creating positive interactions with residents in need.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 19, the organization presented food to SAFE (Services to Abused Families, Inc.) in Culpeper, with local restaurant Love’s Kitchen and USA BBQ supplying the food. More than 30 complete meals were provided.

During the distribution, In-A-Bein leaders and shelter workers posed for a photograph, including (from left) Veronica Braxton and Michael Logan, founders of In-A-Bein; Angela Abeijon, director of Culpeper Shelter and Support Services; Martie Straiffer and Kim Mareno, shelter aides; Dave Hoffman, In-A-Bein vice president; and Craig Riddle, In-A-Bein president.

In October, In-A-Bein hosted a Fall Festival in Orange, where 200 hot dogs, chips, bottled water and candy were distributed. In November, the group gave Fauquier Fish more than 100 cans of food.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NORAD: Santa on track to deliver Christmas Eve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News