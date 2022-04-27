New options for burial available at Culpeper National Cemetery

The loved ones mourning military veterans who have died now have a new option for interment at Culpeper National Cemetery, with the recent unveiling of a columbarium on the federal burial ground.

A columbarium is a structure above the ground designed for the interment of the cremated remains of a veteran and a spouse or other dependent. In Culpeper, the columbarium has taken about eight months to complete.

Officials from the Department of U.S. Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration, which oversees all 155 national cemeteries across the United States, came to Culpeper in early April to dedicate the plaza where the remains of up to 1,000 veterans and family members can be interred.

Culpeper National Cemetery Director Jason Hogan said the Honorable Matthew T. Quinn, Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs, Clyde Marsh, Executive Director of the North Atlantic District and District Chief of Operations Maria Garza joined him on Wednesday, April 6 in the cemetery’s annex for a ribbon-cutting at the new structure.

“It was a pretty quiet affair, Pastor Brad Hales said a prayer and Program Support Assistant Ben Olsen gave the pledge,” Hogan said. “It was short and sweet, about 15 minutes total.” He added that the local VFW Post 2524 provided a color guard for the event.

The first interment in the Culpeper columbarium occurred on Thursday, April 21.

“There’s enough space up there to expand with a potential for the interment of up to 4,000 on that plaza,” Hogan said. “This will extend our ability to keep the cemetery open longer and provide more burials, maximizing space and options for veterans and their families.”

A columbarium is pre-cast of concrete, with footings, Hogan said. It’s designed to fit in aesthetically with the appearance of other structures in the cemetery, with niche covers supplied by the National Cemetery Administration, Memorial Programs Service.

Each niche is 10.5 inches by 15 inches, and 20 inches deep. Each columbarium structure is two-sided, with numbered rows and columns identifying each individual niche.

Near the concrete units is a container holding sturdy vases that can be pushed into the gravel underneath a loved one’s niche, to hold flowers, which can be watered using a faucet provided for that purpose, Hogan said.

“One advantage to cremation is you can hold an interment whenever it’s convenient for everyone in the family,” Hogan said. “Unlike a traditional burial, after cremation family members can choose a day that’s special, such as a birthday or anniversary, to actually place the remains into the columbarium.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.