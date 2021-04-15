New outdoor learning space revealed at Emerald Hill

Before, the courtyard at Emerald Hill Elementary was simply a relatively unused green space in the middle of the Culpeper County school, Principal Tori Gelbert said.

Then, in a sort of pandemic-inspired epiphany, the administrator awoke in the middle of the night in late 2020 having envisioned in a dream that the space could become something more.

“My dream was about making a track out there to run around,” Gelbert said. “But as we measured it and examined it and talked about it, our ideas grew and it has become something better than I ever imagined.”

On Wednesday business and community leaders gathered at the school with educators and parents, all of whom in some way had helped bring the project to fruition.

In an official ribbon-cutting, Gelbert opened the courtyard for use, with the school mascot leading her to name the area the Eagles’ Aerie.

Re-made to include four new learning spaces for students and teachers to use, it includes a sensory garden, vertical planters, an outdoor whiteboard and 56 student stools, a rain garden and gravel “stream”—complete with a walking bridge—picnic tables and interpretive signs.