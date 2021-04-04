New panels help tell story of Black history in Fredericksburg

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has also announced that a historical marker will be placed at 601 Princess Anne St. detailing the first stop on the 1961 Freedom Rides that challenged Jim Crow laws in the south. The effort to establish the marker was spearheaded by City Councilman Chuck Frye Jr. and the James Farmer Multicultural Center at the University of Mary Washington.

“It’s a great milestone that the city has met and it’s a huge deal that we have taken time to settle down and tell the story of Fredericksburg,” Frye said. “To me, it shows how history books don’t tell the story of African–American history. And here in 2021 we’re researching information and coming up with actual history.”

The Green Book panel can be found on the corner of Wolfe and Princess Anne. The panel displays a view of the 500 block of Princess Anne, where many Black-owned businesses once thrived.

Several businesses in that area were listed in the Green Book, which was a guide for Black travelers that showed where they could find safe accommodations during an era when they were often met with intimidation and discriminatory practices.