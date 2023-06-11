The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors was recognized for its support of the New Pathways Technology program during a ceremony at the Carver Center May 6. According to the county’s website, it has invested more than $1 million in improvements, purchasing and renovations since 2015.

“We put a lot of time, money and effort into Carver to further the vocational education for the adults and the community,” said board chairman Gary Deal. “And we hear what’s going on with Pathways and we couldn’t be happier.”

New Pathways’ mission is similar to the Culpeper Technical Education Center — to train people in trades and other in-demand skills. The major difference is while CTEC focuses on high school students, New Pathways concentrates on students age 16 years and older.

“The county has been so great to us, they provided the building, they pay our utilities, they donated machines. And we just want to say thank you,” said Sue Hanshon, an administrator with the program.

According to Hanson, the program is free due to its affiliation with Germanna Community College, making it affordable and convenient to those that work during the day.

The school has also made connections with local businesses, including Ross Industries in Midland. According to New Pathways’ board member Roque Castro, Ross has a machine shop to make its own tools for meat processing.

The program is working towards becoming a revenue-generator at some point in the future, he added.

“When the school was built, there were several businesses that were connected with it,” Castro said. “Then we got hit with the pandemic and it brought everything to a grinding halt. When the doors reopened, we thought we needed to reconnect with the employers.”

As a result, New Pathways has created a 12-week fast track program modeled after a program created with Ross to train more new machinists. They are currently presenting the model to several other businesses, hoping to create new connections.

Members of the county board were also treated to a tour of the program’s facilities, specifically its metal shop, by members of the faculty and instructors. The students are part of New Pathways’ Machining Skills Credential program and CnC Milling Operator Apprenticeship program. The training earns students credits from the National Institute of Metalworking Skills.

In addition to New Pathways, many organizations, including Germanna and Virginia State University, have also partnered with the center to offer credit and non-credit courses. Germanna offers a welding class while the Carver Center offers courses in agriculture and food enterprises.

For more information on the New Pathways program, visit newpathwaystech.com.