New playground opens in Rockwater Park in time for 1st week of spring

A new playground geared toward children ages 5 to 12 opened Monday afternoon in Rockwater Park under sunny skies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A project of Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the town of Culpeper, the play feature was supposed to open in 2020, but the pandemic delayed that. It’s a welcome addition for the first week of spring a year later.

Cushiony green turf provides a safe base for the playground with its various climbing features and slides promoting agility, balance, coordination, endurance, strength, hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills in youth.

A ribbon cutting dedication at the site in the park is slated for the end of April.