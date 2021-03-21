 Skip to main content
New playground opens in Rockwater Park in time for 1st week of spring
New playground opens in Rockwater Park in time for 1st week of spring

A new playground geared toward children ages 5 to 12 opened Monday afternoon in Rockwater Park under sunny skies.

A project of Culpeper Wellness Foundation and the town of Culpeper, the play feature was supposed to open in 2020, but the pandemic delayed that. It’s a welcome addition for the first week of spring a year later.

Cushiony green turf provides a safe base for the playground with its various climbing features and slides promoting agility, balance, coordination, endurance, strength, hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills in youth.

A ribbon cutting dedication at the site in the park is slated for the end of April.

