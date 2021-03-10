New playground takes shape at Rockwater

The latest structure designed to promote activity, health and agility in Culpeper kids should be completely installed by late next week.

So said Hunt Valley Contractors employees Matt Jones (left) and Chris Barnard while they worked on the installation of the play equipment Wednesday at Rockwater Park in Culpeper.

“We’ll be done with our part by Friday, then another company will come in with gravel, and someone else will come in to finish up with the playground turf,” said Barnard. Inspections likely will happen after that. “But it’ll be mostly ready to go,” he said.

After being delayed by the COVID-19 crisis, the playground is being installed now through financial support from Culpeper Wellness Foundation. It’s designed for children ages 5 to 12.

The structure, a product of Maryland-based Sparks Play, joins a climbing boulder and Fitcore obstacle course already installed at the park. A splash pad, designed for water play, rounds out the quartet of fitness equipment.