New polling location for Rixeyville voters on tap

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next month on a proposal to move the Rixeyville voting precinct.

Since 1995, precinct voters have cast ballots at Hazel River Assembly of God Church, along State Route 229.

The new proposed location for Rixeyville voters is less than a mile away at the headquarters for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, off of State Route 229 at 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd.

Culpeper County Registrar James Clements said the reason for the move is that the county has outgrown the space provided by Hazel River Assembly of God. The Wayland site has an event space in its building that would accommodate the needs of the county, he said.

“Wayland Church seems to be ADA accessible and is suitable for a polling place. Mr. Clements, our registrar, went out to inspect the site and coordinated with the folks at that site,” said County Administrator John Egerston at the board meeting Jan. 3. “It appears that it is an adequate replacement that will be made available to us.”

Changing the voting location will require an amendment to Chapter 7 of the Culpeper County Code which deals with elections. The amendment would then have to be approved at the state level in time for the scheduled June primary.

The public hearing on moving the voting location will be held Feb. 7 during the night meeting of the board of supervisors. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in the county administration, 302 N. Main St.