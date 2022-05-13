New program at James Monroe High School aims to prepare students with IEPS for the workforce

Every school day, James Monroe High School senior Renee Pringles is part of the team working to keep the University of Mary Washington’s campus grounds clean and beautiful.

She spreads mulch, cuts grass, trims shrubs, blows away dead leaves, collects recycling and helps set up for outdoor events such as Commencement.

Renee’s favorite task is picking up the recycling from around campus, because it’s a job she completes with her supervisor, Jessica Bailey.

“I get to see Ms. Jessica and we can just talk,” Renee said this week after finishing her daily three-hour shift at the university.

The work experience is part of a new school-to-work program for students with disabilities at James Monroe this year called “Start on Success,” or SOS.

Developed by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center for Transition Innovation, SOS is a yearlong program in which participating students—who must be pursuing either a standard or advanced studies high school diploma—take a course on “education for employment” the first semester and work a paid internship at a local business the second.

VCU implemented the program at various school divisions in the state with the partnership of the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services.

Megan Waite, who leads James Monroe’s special education department, applied to bring the program to Fredericksburg in winter 2020.

“I thought it would be beneficial for our students to see the connection between their interests and the workforce, as well as to get that paid working experience,” Waite said.

Getting the program started required collaboration between multiple people at James Monroe—among them Waite, classroom teacher Kristyn James–Fox, job coach Angela Poteet and career and technology department chair Kristi Allison.

It also required collaboration with a local business that could provide the high school students with work experience, and Leslie Martin, who directs UMW’s Center for Community Engagement, was excited to get on board.

She said being part of the SOS program gives some of the university’s lesser-known departments a chance to become involved with the community.

“For UMW to really be a good partner and member of the community, it needs to involve all of us—students, faculty and staff,” Martin said. “We all need to be welcoming and supportive and inclusive of the community. This gives an opportunity for offices and staff and people who are passionate about this kind of supportive work to be able to jump in and support students who aren’t our students.”

Seven students—all of whom have individual education plans, or IEPs—will complete the SOS program this first year. They applied to participate and were selected based on their transcripts, being on track to graduate, having time in their schedules and how they performed during an interview.

During the fall and winter semester, the students learned and practiced a host of job readiness skills, such as résumé writing, how to interview, how to fill out a time sheet, email etiquette, how to open a bank account and what to look for in a pay stub.

They also did some self-exploration to figure out their interests and how they might translate into a job.

The students interviewed for the jobs and started work this spring. They are employed in UMW’s grounds and maintenance, HVAC and electrical and IT departments, as well as in the Simpson Library and the James Farmer Multicultural Center.

Phillip Hines works in the HVAC shop, where he replaces air filters and fan belts and performs other routine maintenance. He said he’s learned a lot of practical skills and that his supervisor Logan Dodge has been very supportive.

“He gives me the opportunity to do stuff on my own, but if I need help, he’s right there, just down the hallway,” Phillip said.

The students earn minimum wage at their jobs and their job coaches work with them on saving and budgeting.

The Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative services reimburses the cost of the salaries for the first three years the SOS program is implemented in Fredericksburg, Waite said. After that, it will have to be self-funded.

Poteet spends each day on the job sites with the students and said it’s been “exciting” to see the positive attitude they have toward their jobs.

“They’ve been very professional,” she said. “A lot of the supervisors have been very impressed with their work ethic and have said they will be a reference for jobs in the future.”

Waite said the students have exhibited “phenomenal” growth this year.

“They have shown growth and maturity beyond my expectations,” she said. “They have bonded as coworkers and they really support each other.

“I think this program has highlighted the abilities and potentials of students with IEPs when they are given support and the opportunity for real-life experience,” she continued.