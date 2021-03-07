New program to focus on 2020 roadway death spike

Georgia had the biggest spike in the number of crash deaths, with 267 more roadway than in 2019, an 18 percent increase.

On the flip side, roadway deaths dropped in some states.

Hawaii led the pack with a 20 percent decrease, with 22 fewer roadway deaths last year than 2019.

Police have reported that two primary causes of Virginia’s rise in deadly crashes were speeding and reckless driving.

A trio of safety organizations are trying to do something about the nationwide increases in speeding and deadly crashes.

The Governors Highway Safety Association, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the National Road Safety Foundation announced funding last week to “implement and evaluate speed management pilot programs” in Virginia and Maryland.

Each state will receive $100,000 to develop the pilot programs, the groups said in a news release.

“Though speed management has been a problem for decades, speeding became even more acute during the COVID-19 pandemic, as less traffic has prompted some motorists to drive at high speeds on highways and city streets across the nation,” GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins said in the release.

The ultimate aim of the pilot programs is to develop “speed reduction strategies” all states can use.