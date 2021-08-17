New public art setting being created in Culpeper

“We want it to be a place people will want to stop by and enjoy,” Cindy Colson said. “I love public art and we’d like to do what we can to help people see more of a vision for how it can fill the soul.”

Two years ago, Colson was commissioned by the Town of Culpeper and the Windmore Foundation for the Arts to design and create a sculpture for Rockwater Park.

A lack of enthusiasm for the design by the Town Council and stalling due to the pandemic derailed the project, and donors who had contributed to it had their money returned earlier this year. The town now plans to purchase a ready-made rock fountain from an area landscaping company to fill the space where the sculpture would have gone.

“We’re so disappointed it fell through,” said Cindy Colson. “We hope maybe there will be future opportunities. It’s so valuable for artworks to be visible and present for the whole community, not hidden away in a gallery.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A native of the Shenandoah Valley, Gary Colson earned an art degree in 1988 from Mary Washington College, followed by his teacher’s certification from James Madison University. Later he completed a master’s of interdisciplinary studies from Virginia Commonwealth University.