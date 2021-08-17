New public art setting being created in Culpeper

You might have seen and admired the work of Culpeper artist Gary Colson without even realizing it.
In Culpeper Medical Center’s Healing Garden is a sculpture carved from a 5-ton piece of Rapidan granite of two hands holding a heart.
Colson created the artwork in memory of Dr. Christopher Zielinski, a doctor well-known in the Culpeper community who died in 2004. Zielinski’s wife Cathy—the hospital foundation’s board chair at the time—commissioned the sculpture in his memory, which was unveiled in 2013.
The sculpture is among Culpeper’s few works of public art.
A public schoolteacher since 1991, Colson has recently created a new Culpeper art destination in his White Shop neighborhood, by making a sculpture garden on his own property, showcasing several of his artworks.
“The idea is to generate an interest in outdoor sculpture,” Colson told the Star-Exponent in a recent interview. “I’d like people to be able to come here and ponder, be close to nature and close to art.”
Cindy Colson, Gary’s wife, is a master naturalist, and together they’ve planned spaces in their yard linked by paths and benches, with planted foliage designed to attract viewers and make them feel included in the scenery.
“We want it to be a place people will want to stop by and enjoy,” Cindy Colson said. “I love public art and we’d like to do what we can to help people see more of a vision for how it can fill the soul.”
Two years ago, Colson was commissioned by the Town of Culpeper and the Windmore Foundation for the Arts to design and create a sculpture for Rockwater Park.
A lack of enthusiasm for the design by the Town Council and stalling due to the pandemic derailed the project, and donors who had contributed to it had their money returned earlier this year. The town now plans to purchase a ready-made rock fountain from an area landscaping company to fill the space where the sculpture would have gone.
“We’re so disappointed it fell through,” said Cindy Colson. “We hope maybe there will be future opportunities. It’s so valuable for artworks to be visible and present for the whole community, not hidden away in a gallery.”
A native of the Shenandoah Valley, Gary Colson earned an art degree in 1988 from Mary Washington College, followed by his teacher’s certification from James Madison University. Later he completed a master’s of interdisciplinary studies from Virginia Commonwealth University.
He’s worked for Fauquier County Public Schools since 1991, and the Colsons have lived in their Culpeper County house since 1994. As part of his studies, Colson visited Italy in 2008.
“I researched the master works of Bernini and Michelangelo in Italy,” Colson said. Renting studio space for stone carving in a little town not far from Florence, the artist immersed himself in the rich sculptural heritage there.
Though Colson works in many art mediums, he said he returns again and again to stone.
“I like how enduring it is,” he said. “And I like the challenge of different types of stone, and their individual strengths and characteristics.”
If you’ve visited Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina you might have seen Colson’s “OBX Totem,” which stands in the Dune Garden next to the town’s community center, near the Wright Brothers National Historic Park.
In Duck, N.C., a sculpture based on seashells by Colson may be found at the Scarborough Faire shopping center.
Lately Colson said he has been working on collaborative pieces with a fellow artist and Front Royal resident, Chris Stephens.
“We’re both very focused on making outdoor works of art, and combining our efforts,” Colson said. A sculpture they made together recently is destined to be installed in the garden of a residence in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“Chris is more abstract than I tend to be, so it’s interesting to see what results,” Colson said.
Haley Fine Art Gallery in Sperryville represents Stephens, and the artists plan to bring clients to Colson’s developing Culpeper sculpture garden to give them a feel for the style of their outdoor artwork.
“I’m looking at my 30-year anniversary this winter in teaching—which is a good time to retire,” Colson said. “Then I can give my whole time to creating art.”
