Widewater State Park in Stafford County has a new motorboat ramp with direct access to the Potomac River.

The boat ramp provides an excellent view and direct access to the Potomac River–Mallows Bay National Marine Sanctuary, according to a release from Virginia State Parks.

The ramp opened July 10, offering 50 boat trailer parking spots, 14 parking spaces, restrooms, a fully automated gate and a contact station.

Overnight and late return boating is permitted, but daily parking fees apply. The ramp opens at 5 a.m. every day and the gate will allow vehicles to leave anytime. Entry to launch closes at dusk each day and closing times will vary throughout the year.

Mallows Bay–Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary protects and interprets the remnants of more than 100 World War I-era wooden steamships, known as the “Ghost Fleet,” according to NOAA.

The best way to see this national treasure is by kayak, but there’s something for everyone at the sanctuary, according to the federal agency. Visitors can walk the shore, view wildlife, fish or paddle the waters. The ghost ships emerge at low tide and provide a habitat important to osprey, bald eagles, herons and an array of fish, plants and animals, according to NOAA.

Widewater State Park is in northeastern Stafford County, about 40 miles south of Washington and 20 miles northeast of Fredericksburg.

On a peninsula where Aquia Creek and the Potomac River meet, Widewater provides access to both bodies of water, according to Virginia DCR.

The park has a visitor center, picnic shelters, playgrounds, restrooms, canoe-kayak launches, a motorboat launch and hiking trails. The park highlights the area’s natural, historic and recreational resources, according to DCR.

For information about boating at Virginia State Parks see DCR’s boating webpage or at the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.