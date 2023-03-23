Virginia members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now have a local temple to practice their faith with the opening of the Richmond Virginia Temple in Glen Allen, the first in the commonwealth.

“I am so excited for this temple to be here in Virginia,” Culpeper resident Jonna Comstock said on Wednesday. “This temple will bless the many people’s lives who worship God.”

Comstock, a paraprofessional at Eastern View High School, leads the local Church of Jesus Christ women’s ministry as Relief Society President.

“In today’s world it is hard to find a place to be still and quiet,” Comstock said. “The Richmond Temple will provide this space, for many to pray and worship in a peaceful way.”

Eric Bowler, who serves as Bishop of the Culpeper congregation, said worship at the Richmond Temple will strengthen his and other members’ testimonies of Jesus Christ.

“It provides greater availability and opportunity to learn of the Savior, receive blessings and participate in saving ordinances,” Bowler said.

A public open house begins Saturday and runs through April 15, excluding Sundays and the April 1-2 general conference weekend. The temple will then close to prepare for its dedication on May 7. After the dedication, only church members who have agreed to live according to high moral standards will be permitted to enter the temple.

“The opening is a great honor, not only as members of the church, but an opportunity for us to invite the community and see our temples,” said Jack Gerard, the church’s General Authority Seventy.

Bowler plans to attend the open house with his family. “It is a wonderful opportunity to walk through the temple prior to its dedication.”

“I plan on attending the open house of the Richmond Temple in the next few weeks,” Comstock said.

On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin toured the temple, as well as invited leaders from other religious groups and members of the media.

In a press conference held after his tour, Youngkin praised the workmanship and beauty of the temple.

“I just had a wonderful tour, and I encourage everyone to please avail yourself of the opportunity today, or during the upcoming visitation period, to visit this magnificent building while it is open.”

Youngkin said our country is grateful to the Latter-day Saints community for its contributions to society.

“I know that faith, family and freedom will be an important groundswell from this important place,” he said.

“Religious freedom is such an essential element to the spirit of Virginia,” Youngkin continued. “It is amazing to see the interwoven nature of this in this magnificent temple.”

About 100,000 Virginians are Latter-day Saints, including about 7,000 in the Culpeper and Fredericksburg region. The Richmond Virginia Temple, at 10915 Staples Mill Road, now serves a community that has been waiting and praying for a temple for years.

Attending the open house from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, who serves as second counselor in the Primary General Presidency for the Church, said that Latter-day Saints are committed in a sacred way to caring for those in need.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recognizes the unique global challenges of vulnerable populations,” Browning said. In her work with the church she helps oversee the international ministry for children.

“With so much suffering in the world today, as followers of Jesus Christ we are firmly rooted in the first and second great commandments, which is to love God, and to love our neighbors.

“Part of our commitment is to lift burdens, mourn with those that mourn, comfort those that stand in need of comfort,” she added. “And we do that in tangible ways, working with other organizations who likewise are looking to relieve suffering.”

Jeff and Whitney Dunn, of Tuckahoe, have four children ranging in age from 2 to 11. Their family previously made one or two trips a year to the temples because of the two- to three-hour drives. Now, they get to worship in a brand-new temple that is only 10 minutes away.

“For a family like ours with young kids, it just makes it so much more accessible to us,” Jeff Dunn said. “Before, it was like a full-day event to go up to D.C. or go down to Raleigh.”

After taking a tour of the temple, Whitney Dunn said it made her feel like she was home.

“I felt like it was a place where I felt comfortable and peaceful. I wanted to stay, I didn’t want to leave,” she said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have 177 operating temples worldwide once the Richmond Virginia Temple has its dedication. An additional 123 temples are in development or undergoing construction.

The church has teams that find the land and build the temples. Much of the funding comes through tithing, where members of the faith give one-tenth of their income to the church.

Construction began on the Richmond Virginia Temple in April 2020, on what had been a wooded parcel. The building is more than 39,000 square feet and nearly 165 feet tall.

The exterior features a combination of Georgian, Federal and Jeffersonian architecture, similar to other buildings in Richmond. The paths, lighting and landscaping take inspiration from Williamsburg.

The inside of the temple has a “Celestial” room, four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms and one baptistry. The interior materials include marble flooring, wood doors, bronze hardware, art glass and decorative painting and lighting. Each temple is designed to reflect the communities they serve.

“Here in Richmond, you’ll see this [temple] reflects a lot of Virginia history: the dogwood trees, the historic colonial nature of where we are, really the history of this part of the world, this part of the country,” Gerard said.

The 12-acre property also has a separate meeting house where Sunday worship takes place. The temple is closed on Sundays, but is open every other day of the week for teachings, reflections and the sacraments. Audio and video recordings in the instruction rooms are available in 100 languages.

The church’s leaders encourage members from all over the world to visit, as well as those who are not involved with the church.

“We invite everyone in the commonwealth to come to the temple, see what’s inside and feel the peace that we feel,” said Kevin Duncan, executive director of the temple department. “We open the doors not to show off the building; we opened the door to share a promise. This is a house of hope.”