New special education executive named for Culpeper schools

Adam Cahuantzi has been selected as Culpeper County Public Schools’ new executive director of special education, the division announced late Wednesday.

Cahuantzi most recently served as acting coordinator of due process and eligibility with Fairfax County Public Schools. He has also been a special education teacher, special education department chair, special education procedural support liaison and program manager of multi-agency services in Fairfax County.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in English from University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Cahuantzi earned a master’s degree in special education and transition from George Washington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.

He is a member of the Council for Exceptional Children and a Member of the Council of Administrators for Special Education. Cahuantzi and his wife, Jennifer, recently bought a home in Culpeper and Adam looks forward to the numerous possibilities a short commute will provide. They have two children, Lily, 3 and Seth, 2.

“I am excited and grateful to be a part of the CCPS family,” Cahuantzi said in a statement. “I am looking forward to the upcoming school year and I am excited to begin collaborating with my new colleagues.”

The special education professional started in this new role on August 2, 2021.