New strength, fitness playground coming in spring to Culpeper County Sports Complex

A state grant to combat youth obesity along with local recreational support will pay for a new playground, worth around $51,000, at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
Culpeper Recreation Foundation will provide more than $37,000 toward the project along with nearly $17,000 from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.
To be situated in front of the football concession stand, the teal-and-gray playground will be fitness and strength-oriented and geared toward youth aged 5 to 12, Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy said at a county meeting earlier this month.
County Supervisor Jack Frazier noted the new playground would alleviate some of the pressure on the Bright Spot All-Inclusive Playground at the Sports Complex, which has been extremely popular and taken some wear and tear, he said.
County Parks & Recreation will install the new outdoor amenity hopefully by the spring season, Hardy said. Recently installed in Bright Spot was a sign designating, “No cleats,” on the playground, he said.
Hardy said the new fitness playground would serve the many young people who visit the Sports Complex next to Eastern View High School. He said the facility is so much more than just athletics. It’s also about activities and enjoying the trails.
County eyes Mountain Run park
In other news of county recreation, the county is considering taking over ownership from the town of a portion of Mountain Run Lake Park. The local governments have been discussing the prospect for about a year, according to County Administrator John Egertson.
As part of the arrangement recently considered by the town-county interaction committee, the town would retain ownership and oversight of the recently upgraded dam, water frontage and lake that comprise part of the town drinking water system.
The County Parks & Recreation Department, meanwhile, would pay $1 to the town and would assume maintenance (about $45,000 cost annually), oversight, planning and ownership of the rest of the well-used park, including its pavilions, the dog park and playground.
“It would be a gift,” said Egertson, adding the open area, located in the county, south of town off of Route 29, would fit well within the county’s existing park system. The county currently has no facilities in the area and could potentially add more amenities at Mountain Run Lake.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood supported the county accepting the park into its system, calling it a good investment. He asked about the county taking over fishing and boating license fees at the park, which the town treasurer’s office currently handles.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell felt the county should have more interest in the lakefront property. She said it would confuse people to have to pay for a county park fishing or boating license at town hall. The town has to retain ownership of the lake portion and shoreline, Egerton said. It is part of the federally-funded Mountain Run Watershed the town has maintained since the 1960s.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates wondered what the county would get by taking over ownership of the park other than extra maintenance costs. Egertson said the county has interest in perhaps locating some pickleball courts and athletic practice fields there, while the town was more focused on Rockwater Park.
There was recent consensus among town council to continue pursuing the idea it first brought up more than a year ago, according to Town Manager Chris Hively. The local government staffs will work together to further the concept, he said.
