New strength, fitness playground coming in spring to Culpeper County Sports Complex

In other news of county recreation, the county is considering taking over ownership from the town of a portion of Mountain Run Lake Park. The local governments have been discussing the prospect for about a year, according to County Administrator John Egertson.

As part of the arrangement recently considered by the town-county interaction committee, the town would retain ownership and oversight of the recently upgraded dam, water frontage and lake that comprise part of the town drinking water system.

The County Parks & Recreation Department, meanwhile, would pay $1 to the town and would assume maintenance (about $45,000 cost annually), oversight, planning and ownership of the rest of the well-used park, including its pavilions, the dog park and playground.

“It would be a gift,” said Egertson, adding the open area, located in the county, south of town off of Route 29, would fit well within the county’s existing park system. The county currently has no facilities in the area and could potentially add more amenities at Mountain Run Lake.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood supported the county accepting the park into its system, calling it a good investment. He asked about the county taking over fishing and boating license fees at the park, which the town treasurer’s office currently handles.