New system helps residents register for vaccine over the phone

The state unveiled the second part of its new centralized registration system on Wednesday, a call center with 750 operators, trained to help Virginians who are “more comfortable talking to a human being than going online” to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine, said Gov. Ralph Northam.
“There are a lot of people, including myself, who would like to pick up a phone and be able to ask a question,” he said.
Likewise, the governor said there are Virginians who don’t have internet access or the necessary skills to fill out online forms. Those age 75 and above will be placed “in an express lane” to talk to an operator, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The center is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and reachable at 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877/829-4682. That’s a different number than was published previously for a statewide information center about the virus.
Of the 750 operators at the state’s call center, 69 speak Spanish, Northam said, and those who need help in more than 100 other languages can request a callback and an interpreter. Service also is available for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired by calling Virginia Relay at 711.
The new call center is in addition to a statewide centralized registration system that directs all Virginians to the same form, online at vaccinate.Virginia.gov. That system went online Tuesday morning, and residents are still having issues finding their names on the list, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
State officials hoped to move over information for all those who had preregistered—which total about 1.6 million forms, the governor said—over the long Presidents’ Day weekend. Instead, they continue to migrate data to the new location this week.
One of the most popular selling points about the new system is that it will provide weekly updates to those on the list and let people “Check the List” to find their names. But because some forms haven’t moved over yet, people are anxious that they can’t find myself in the new system.
In addition, people must use the same name in their search as when they registered—not “Bob” instead of “Robert” or vice versa, Balmes–John said. Likewise, if they entered their email address in all caps when they registered, they need to search for it the same way because the system is case sensitive, she said.
Those who haven’t found their names on the list can wait a few more days to see if they show up, or they can contact the local health district at 540/899-4797 or rappahannockareahd@gmail.com. Local health officials will check to be sure they’re registered, Balmes–John said.
“That being said, if you have already contacted us for this information, there is no need to contact us again,” she added. “Your information is still in the system.”
There is one difference in the new process: employers will no longer submit lists of their employees to the local health district or the nationwide Vaccine Administration Management System. Instead, each person considered an essential worker can fill out a form and provide the job type so the correct eligibility can be determined.
“RAHD will use this data as we begin vaccinating additional categories of essential employees,” Balmes–John said.
Health officials hope the statewide call center, which is open daily and for longer hours than local call centers, will help residents across the state by walking them through the registration process. Then that will free up local health officials to focus more on their districts, to answer other questions from residents such as what to do during an outbreak or to respond to complaints about businesses that aren’t following state guidelines.
Just as the central registration system has had a few glitches, the call center “will not be perfect overnight,” state health officials said. Based on rollouts in other states, call volumes will be higher initially, then should stabilize in a week or two, they said.
In addition, state leaders are attempting to fix some of the problems discovered. For instance, the form’s translation into Spanish used an online platform and was “clunky” in places, a reporter told the governor on Wednesday. The state hired native speakers to go through the questions and provide more accurate translations, said Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner.
Virginia also is asking the manufacturer of the system used to schedule appointments to not allow users to share that link with others—which has resulted in people skipping ahead in line. That fix should be in place later this month, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator.
Meanwhile, the governor reported on Wednesday some of the same trends seen locally: cases are going down as vaccinations go up. There were 28 people being treated at the three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area, as of Wednesday, down from all-time highs of three times that many last month.
About 12 percent of state residents have gotten at least their first dose of vaccine, and Virginia ranks 12th nationwide among doses administered after initially being in the low 40s.
“We’re the 12th largest state so that’s exactly where we should be,” Northam said.
Since the new registration system went online, about 240,000 Virginians signed up for the vaccine, the governor added. At its peak, about 300 people were registering every minute.
The governor said he hoped the centralized registration system and call center would continue to help Virginia move forward. Northam hoped they will help “put this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” but added a word of caution.
He reminded residents they will not have to pay for the vaccine. Some pharmacies or medical providers may charge an administration fee, billed to insurance companies, but residents will not have to pay out of pocket for anything.
People are already taking advantage of an opportunity to scam people. “Don’t respond to anyone asking for money to reserve your shot,” Northam said.