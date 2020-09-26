New titles are available at Culpeper library through Sept. 18

Non-Fiction

“White Christian Privilege: the Illusion of Religious Equality in America,” Khyati J. Joshi; “The Spymasters: How the CIA Directors Shape History and the Future,” Chris Whipple; “Stephen Hawking: a Memoir of Friendship and Physics,” Leonard Mlodinow; “Eat Like the Animals: What Nature Teaches Us about the Science of Healthy Eating,” David Raubenheimer; “How to Drag a Body and Other Safety Tips You Hope to Never Need: Survival Tricks for Hacking, Hurricanes, and Hazards Life Might Throw at You,” Judith Matloff; “Star Settlers: the Billionaires, Geniuses, and Crazed Visionaries Out to Conquer the Universe,” Fred Nadis; “Decoding Your Cat: the Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones”; “Milk Street Fast and Slow: Instant Pot Cooking at the Speed You Need,” Christopher Kimball; “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter,” Curtis Jackson; “Killing Crazy Horse: the Merciless Indian Wars in America,” Bill O’Reilly.