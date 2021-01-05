New treatment helped Spotsylvania woman recover quickly from COVID-19

However, a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued last month said that only 5 percent to 20 percent of the available supply of monoclonal antibodies was being used. While national health officials wondered if the stringent screening process was keeping people away—or if patients even knew it was available—Newman at Mary Washington Healthcare praised its results.

“The program is a great success,” he said.

Cunningham could be its poster child.

At 65, and with respiratory problems that quickly have gone south in the past, she was at risk of having a serious case of COVID-19. She felt it coming on in the days after she and her husband, Eric, presumably were exposed during Thanksgiving dinner with their grown children.

“The minute I let my guard down, I got sick, and I cannot preach enough to people: Don’t let your guard down, even if it’s to be with a family member you haven’t seen,” she said. “It’s not worth it.”

Eric Cunningham is a retired firefighter from Northern Virginia. He also developed COVID-19 and had a fever, aches and pains for a few days, but recovered quickly.

His wife was not so fortunate.