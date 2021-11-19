New UMW course teaches students not to waste food

For example, they’ll document the expiration dates on each carton of yogurt and the following week, they’ll look to see which cartons are still in the refrigerator.

“It’ll be the ones that have the closer expiration dates that are still on the shelves, whereas the ones with expiration dates that are further out are selling right away,” Majid said. “But whether the date is one or two weeks away, they’re both fine.”

When the co-op is getting rid of products because of appearance or expiration date, students can take them home and earn academic credit by “upcycling” them—using them in a recipe.

This is one of the ways consumers can change their behavior to eliminate food waste, Majid said.

The baked goods students made on a recent Monday incorporated strawberries that were still fresh but “ugly,” blueberries that were still good but “busted and leaking juice” and packaged chocolate bars that were past their “expiration” date.

Majid estimated that the class has saved 10 pounds of food this way—and compared with other grocery stores, he said, the co-op is “efficient and really good about not wasting anything.”