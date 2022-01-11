New year, another new member sought for Culpeper Town Council appointment

It’s a new year and there’s a whole new governing body in the town of Culpeper following the November election. Another new member is being sought to fill a second vacancy in as many months.

Town of Culpeper residents interested in trying their hand at local elected office have until noon on Jan. 26 to submit a written letter of interest to fill the vacancy.

Appointed Dec. 3 to fill ex-councilman Keith Brown’s seat for the next year, pastor Erick Kalenga attended his first council meeting Tuesday night.

Newly seated Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. was at the center of the dais along with new council members Travis Brown, Janie Schmidt and Joe Short.

The meeting was short on business, and lasted less than 10 minutes with council approving a call for applications to fill the vacancy for Reaves’ council seat since being elected mayor in November.

Interested individuals must be residents and qualified voters of the town of Culpeper. Council members serve at large, representing the entire town, not a specific district, according to a town release on Wednesday.

The appointee will assume office immediately following council’s appointment and taking the oath of office. The appointee will serve until the vacancy is filled by special election ordered by the Circuit Court of Culpeper County. The appointee may run in the special election, presumably as part of the November General Election.

The Town Council Member elected at the special election will serve out the remainder of Reaves’s term—until Dec. 31, 2023.

Letters of Interest should include sufficient background information clearly demonstrating interest in becoming a council member as well as capabilities, experience, and belief that the applicant is the best candidate to serve the citizens of the town.

Applicants should include phone number and email with their letter of interest and be available at a Special Meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 p.m. at 803 S. Main St.

Letters of Interest must be mailed or delivered to: Mayor Frank Reaves Jr., c/o Kimberly D. Allen, Town Clerk, 400 S. Main St., Suite 105, Culpeper. Emails and facsimiles will not be accepted as Letters of Interest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.