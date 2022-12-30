New Year's Eve events in Culpeper County

It’s the last weekend of 2022 and many businesses are holding events and celebrations to help ring in the New Year. Here’s what happening in the Culpeper area to kick off 2023:

December 30

Hike at Gobbler Hill Farm. Gobbler Hill Farm will hold a New Year’s Eve Hike, starting at 3:45 p.m. at the farm’s greenhouse. Participants will hike 2.5 miles across the farm’s terrain to the top of Cole’s Hill to enjoy the sights. From the hilltop, the party will return as darkness sets in so lanterns and flashlights are encourage.

Gobbler Hill Farm is located at 17354 Carrico Mills Rd. in Elkwood. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Eve. Old Trade Brewery plans to celebrate the new year with live music, food, and a selection of beer, wine and cider. The celebration will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Paul Rogers will perform from 4-7 p.m.

The brewery is located at 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

December 31

Bluegrass at the WAR Craft Brewery. Ring in New Year’s Eve with a party in this Rapidan favorite featuring bluegrass music, beer and more. The event is free to attend and runs noon-10 p.m.

WAR Craft Brewery is located at 7851 White Oak Rd. in Rapidan.

Party like it’s 1922. The Sangria Bowl is throwing a Gatsby’s New Year’s Eve Party 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a theme of The Roaring Twenties inspired by media of the time such as the F. Scott Fitzgerald classic “The Great Gatsby.” Participants are encouraged to dress in formal or Gatsby-themed attire. Music will be provided by DJ Dreamchild and DJ Javiwood courtesy of Turn Up Productions. $20 cover.

The Sangria Bowl is located at 305 South Main St., upstairs in the State Theater in Culpeper.

Crab Cakes and Rum Runners. Death Ridge Brewery will ring in 2023 with its New Year’s Eve pre-party featuring Talk of The Mountain Crab Cakes and music will by The Virginia Rum Runners and acoustic artist Tyler Rose. The event runs noon-9 p.m.; the Virginia Rum Runners will perform from 5:30-8:30 p.m. No cover.

Death Ridge Brewery is located at 5393 Higher Ground Trail in Jeffersonton.

A party before a hiatus. A New Year’s Celebration will be held at Old House Vineyards with live music 4-7 p.m. along with dinner and complimentary sparkling toast held at 7:15 p.m. No cover. Old House will be closed Jan. 3-12 for a holiday break.

Old House Vineyards is located at 18351 Corkys Lane in Stevensburg.