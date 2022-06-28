 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York man, "Cross," sentenced to 10 years in Culpeper court for heroin, cocaine trafficking

  • 0
Tolbert

Tolbert

 CCSO

A New York City man known as, "Cross," was recently sentenced in Culpeper County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for cocaine and heroin trafficking.

Another 110 years of jail time was suspended per a plea deal.

Carl Tolbert, 53, pleaded guilty June 15 to three counts of possession of a schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, third offense. The charges stemmed from his arrest Jan. 30, 2021 following a traffic stop in Culpeper County.

The Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Taskforce received information in September 2020 that a person known as, "Cross," was trafficking drugs, on a weekly basis, into Virginia from New York State, according to a CCSO release.

An investigation culminated with Tolbert’s arrest with assistance from K-9 Hank. Tolbert has been held for more than a year on the charges.

According to the plea agreement he signed earlier this month, Tolbert was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each count and ordered to serve 10 years mandatory time of this sentence.

People are also reading…

The suspended time is based on successful completion of five years’ probation after release from Virginia Department of Corrections, restitution to the Commonwealth of $9,500 and no further criminal violations, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, detectives seized approximately 184 grams of cocaine, 43 grams of heroin found to contain fentanyl, $3,147 in cash, and the 2004 Chevy Tahoe used by Tolbert to transport the drugs.

“Thank you once again to Detective Vasquez and our ACE Team for the tireless work to stop drug dealers," said Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, in a statement.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to challenge Spanberger in 7th

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to challenge Spanberger in 7th

Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega clinched the Republican nomination in a low-turnout, six-candidate primary Tuesday to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, setting up a general election showdown with a clear ideological contrast between the conservative firebrand and the centrist Democratic incumbent.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US strike kills Al Qaida-linked commander

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert