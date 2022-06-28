New York man, "Cross," sentenced to 10 years in Culpeper court for heroin, cocaine trafficking

A New York City man known as, "Cross," was recently sentenced in Culpeper County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison for cocaine and heroin trafficking.

Another 110 years of jail time was suspended per a plea deal.

Carl Tolbert, 53, pleaded guilty June 15 to three counts of possession of a schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute, third offense. The charges stemmed from his arrest Jan. 30, 2021 following a traffic stop in Culpeper County.

The Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team and Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Taskforce received information in September 2020 that a person known as, "Cross," was trafficking drugs, on a weekly basis, into Virginia from New York State, according to a CCSO release.

An investigation culminated with Tolbert’s arrest with assistance from K-9 Hank. Tolbert has been held for more than a year on the charges.

According to the plea agreement he signed earlier this month, Tolbert was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each count and ordered to serve 10 years mandatory time of this sentence.

The suspended time is based on successful completion of five years’ probation after release from Virginia Department of Corrections, restitution to the Commonwealth of $9,500 and no further criminal violations, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, detectives seized approximately 184 grams of cocaine, 43 grams of heroin found to contain fentanyl, $3,147 in cash, and the 2004 Chevy Tahoe used by Tolbert to transport the drugs.

“Thank you once again to Detective Vasquez and our ACE Team for the tireless work to stop drug dealers," said Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, in a statement.