Newcomers to join Culpeper County Board of Superviors

Political newcomer Susan Gugino won big in the Stevensburg Board of Supervisors race Tuesday night according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections, capturing 1,413 votes compared to 841 for Laura Rogers and 713 for long-serving supervisor Bill Chase.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Culpeper's Cedar Mountain District Dave Durr defeated Jack Frazier with 51.9 percent of the votes over his opponent, who had 47.5 percent. Durr's vote tally came to 1,252 while Frazier's was 1,147.

Jefferson District Supervisor Brad C. Rosenberger was unopposed in his bid for re-election.

All results are unofficial. Through noon Friday, registrars across Virginia will accept mail-in ballots then post those results Friday afternoon, according to state election officials.