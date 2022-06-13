Newly retired from REC, Oliver Price recognized for work at CulpeperFest

Oliver Price never once called out sick in his 42 years in customer service at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

“To my knowledge, nobody else at Rappahannock has done this, but I missed no sick days. Never sick,” he said, adding, “Was a half day, my daughter had something, strep throat, I took vacation that day because I went home and cut wood.”

How does the 65-year-old stay so healthy?

“Great genes,” answered Price with his characteristic slight grin.

For the past few weeks, the Culpeper native has been enjoying retirement from the Fredericksburg-based utility.

What is he doing?

“I always like to say—exactly what I want to do,” Price said outside of Cyclone Stadium on Thursday, the day before the 42nd Annual CulpeperFest, following the end of his distinguished career of 42 years.

There’s something happening with 42 in this story—all the way back to 1980 in both cases.

Over the course of four decades, the brand new REC retiree gave back to his community on various fronts, including heading up logistics for the yearly, humongous after-hours Friday social for the entire community and serving on the chamber board.

Price recalled being chairman of the CulpeperFest Committee for a few years under former CEO Norma Dunwody. Price, in addition, has participated at countless community events, helping visitors spin the prize wheel at the REC customer service tent.

Current chamber CEO & President Jeff Say had planned on doing a major plaque presentation at this year’s CulpeperFest for Price for his retirement. But Price was out of town on Friday, missing CulpeperFest for maybe the second time ever—doing what he wanted to do. Price deserved a year off.

So on the day before CulpeperFest, Say, in the middle of setting up, asked Price to come to the high school stadium for the plaque presentation, understated yet important, like the man himself.

“Oliver has been involved for many years at CulpeperFest, he was influential in growing it to what it is today and it’s our opportunity to say thank you to Oliver for all of his community service,” Say said.

“We thought with it being the 42nd year of CulpeperFest and his 42 years of service with REC it just made sense to show him a little bit of appreciation. He’s been a quiet force behind the scenes, never looks for fanfare, but he has been the backbone of many organizations, including ours.”

Say told Price he’s still more than welcome to volunteer at CulpeperFest.

Maybe next year, the retiree said. Price said he enjoys working with people, using a team approach, as he did at REC for so many years.

For now, he’s going solo.

“You have a list of stuff around that you do. The fun part about retirement is you don’t have to finish it today,” Price said. “You get to set your schedule, so I got some improvements around the home I’m doing.”

Rising early is a hard habit to break for someone who worked every week day and some weekends for 42 years.

“I’m currently working on painting a couple chairs, up at 6 o’clock working on those chairs, it’s ok,” Price said.

He started at REC at age 23 as a meter reader, working his way through the ranks to a leadership role after graduating from Culpeper high school in 1976.

Price is married to Kimberly and they have a grown daughter, Kori. She is a Charlottesville electrical engineer recently featured on the front page of Cville, highlighting her side work as a photographer, artist and writer, “The space in between: Kori Price challenges viewers to tarry with contradiction.”

Oliver Price took out his phone to show the article.

“She is doing great very proud of her,” he said.

Say handed Price the wooden plaque, Outstanding Service Award, and the two posed for a picture on the field. The Chamber CEO reflected on his time as a local reporter covering CulpeperFest.

“I would always go to Oliver because he would have all the information about why it is so important to bring our community together,” Say said.

